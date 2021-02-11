Disney’s Lucasfilm fired conservative actress Gina Carano

Gina Carano, one of the stars of Disney’s popular The Mandalorian hasn’t been shy about her conservative politics. Many (myself included) believe that’s why Disney’s Lucasfilm fired her – although Lucasfilm falsely insinuating that she was fired for being anti-Semitic.

Back in August, Gina Carano, who once was an MMA fighter (which may explain her courage), stood against the woke BLM mob trying to get all Americans to bow before it. She did that by retweeting the famous photo of August Landmesser, who, in 1936, was the only man in a mob of Nazis refusing to give the Nazi salute:

The woke Twitter mob went after Carano with unrestrained fury. You can read here about the attacks they levied against her and her refusal to back down.

Despite pushing back against woke madness, Carano continued as an actress on The Mandalorian – until yesterday, that is. That’s when Disney’s Lucasfilm announced that it had terminated her because “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” The story that instantly erupted was that Carano had triggered the firing by publishing something anti-Semitic.

My first thought upon hearing this narrative was that Carano had said something derogatory about George Soros. Soros, of course, is a man who is genetically Jewish but who has no Jewish identity and who is famously hostile to Israel. He’s also used his vast wealth to undercut every traditional American institution, including the rule of law, most recently by funding prosecutors across America who refuse to enforce the law against criminals.

While Soros is anti-Jewish and anti-Israel, leftists try to paint anyone who criticizes his vile value system as “anti-Semitic.” Given Carano’s unwillingness to toe the woke party line, it seemed likely that she’d challenged Soros, earning the label “anti-Semitic.”

I’d guessed wrong. What Carano did was to repost someone else’s Instagram statement:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.

Being Jewish myself, I’m struggling to find what’s anti-Semitic about that statement. I happen to believe that anti-Semitism is a unique hatred, for it is the oldest, the most widespread, and the most malevolent. However, as I read it, the point of the post isn’t to diminish anti-Semitism. Instead, it’s saying that, as a prerequisite for destroying those they deem political enemies, governments must first teach their majority population to hate those same people.

The sensible approach to reading the post didn’t stop leftists from ginning up hatred against any conservative who dared reference Jews and Nazis in the same sentence. The following tweet, which Snopes dug up to explain why Carano deserved to be fired, is representative.

as a jewish person, this is fucking vile and unnecessary. gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/ABuM8kO5hM — sarah ✡︎ (@leiaswinterfell) February 10, 2021

“Effing vile and unnecessary”? Carano “needs to be held accountable.” Do you get the feeling, as I do, that Sarah wants to see Carano destroyed? Can one say that Sarah is teaching people that her political enemies are non-people – they are others who are not deserving of respect, employment… and eventually, perhaps, safety or life.

The same Snopes article says Carano also posted inflammatory statements such as poking fun at California’s over-the-top COVID response (which has been better at destroying the economy and its citizen’s mental health than at saving people’s lives) and repeating that “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” Add that to her disrespect for the left’s pronoun madness and you have someone who needed to be non-personed.

It would be nice if Carano were to go full Nick Sandmann and sue Lucasfilm for libel. After all, Quilliam v. SPLC and the Sandmann cases establish that relying on “opinion” is not a defense where there is no factual basis for asserting an unforgivable --ism.

As for you, dear readers, if you’ve been enjoying The Mandalorian, you might want to ask yourself a question: Is it more important to watch The Mandalorian or to punish Disney and Lucasfilm for “otherizing” (how’s that for a woke word?) a conservative by smearing her as an anti-Semite, making her unemployable and a figure of hate?

And of course, I hope you’re not missing the irony of all of this, which is that, if you’re looking for anti-Semitism, you will find it at the heart of the Democrat party.

IMAGE: Gina Carano. YouTube screengrab.