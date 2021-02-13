Dems’ notion of unity equals repression

Democrats really do want “unity -- so long as it’s achieved through the total elimination of their political and ideological opposition. They are tolerant, in the sense that they allow women to have penises, and men to have vaginas. Hell, they’ll let you pick any one of a vast panoply of genders. They’ll tout gay marriage as equally beneficial, covenantal, and holy as heterosexual unions… if not more so. You can be any gender you like (but don’t you dare call yourself a victimized person of color if you are melanin deficient), burn down buildings (as long as they are not theirs), loot and steal… and still be a victim. Diversity is our strength and highest value, right? But disagree with any of this, and you are worse than Hitler. You are anathema that must be erased.

You see, Democrats also believe we all must hold the exact same opinions on spending, taxes, environmental policy, the economy, equality, the Bill of Rights/Constitution, the size and composition of government, history, past leaders, the role of religion, abortion, civil rights, healthcare, mask wearing, vaccines, lockdowns, BLM, Antifa, mail-in ballots, election integrity, sustainable energy, climate change, border walls, foreign policy, etc., etc. To channel a former president, they want to make one thing perfectly clear: while we all should have our choice of a limitless number of sexes, of which there are really only two, diversity of the perception and thought that makes us human, is bad. That’s why conservatives must be silenced, cancelled, re-educated, or eliminated.

I ask you one question: what would the founders do if they were alive today and facing this kind of insanity and oppression? Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Ilhan Omar or AOC telling George Washington, John Adams or Thomas Jefferson how they -- and their supporters—must think and behave? Good Lord! They took on the largest military and most powerful navy the world had ever known to that point… even though they didn’t have either themselves! And they did this because they weren’t being properly represented. Their voices were being ignored or mocked. Sound familiar?

To today’s Democrat party leaders, freedom is scary, truth is the enemy, and repression equals unity.

George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” What would he have said to Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey? “Which way to the slaughterhouse?”

John Adams wrote, “A Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” I, for one, would like to have seen him “debate” Pelosi, Schumer, Omar or Ocasio-Cortez.

Thomas Jefferson, supposedly the founder of the Democrat party, once noted: “I have sworn on the altar of God, eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.” Today’s Democrats could not have moved any further from that belief. I wonder what Jefferson would tell Biden and company if he were alive today?

I swear, on the altar of God, I would love to know.

Graphic credit: Sasha Sash CC BY-SA 3.0 license