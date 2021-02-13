Post-Trump world of censorship and canceling is chugging along in Canada, too

Recently, Jagmeet Singh, a friend of Black Lives Matter agitator Shaun King and leader of Canada's far-left party, pushed out an online petition over Twitter demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declare Proud Boys Canada a "white supremacist terrorist" organization. The call came immediately after U.S. Proud Boys members were apparently found involved in the Capitol Building mêlée that led to House Democrats impeaching President Trump a second time.

Although it's not supposed to be the Twitter followers of Singh's New Democratic Party who decide who is and isn't a threat to our national security, Singh's bit of Two Minutes Hate did exactly what was intended: it pushed last week Canada's version of Homeland Security to label the group an official "terrorist organization." Proud Boys Canada is now apparently in the same category as the Islamic State.

It's difficult to see the move as anything but pointless. It also drips with hypocrisy as well as alarmist, diversionary politics.

While the Perry Ellis shirt-wearing and fighting-prone Proud Boys certainly aren't my cup of tea, the group denies being an organizational force behind the Capitol Building siege. Further, as far as I've read about them, the group's membership is apparently open to all comers (of any race) and always has been. Moreover, I've never heard either its current leader (Enrique Tarrio, non-white) or its founder (Gavin McInnes, married to a non-white woman) state that any racial group is superior or deserves to rule supreme over others — a requirement, it would seem, for a group open to everyone.

Taking the group at face value, PBC touts itself not as white Canadian terrorists, but as "anti-Marxist defenders of the Christian West."

If they do indeed deserve the terrorist label, I cannot see how something like Antifa would not also. Not only has the half-baked, anarcho-communist movement been involved in scores of deadly riots this past year, but it's also committed multiple murders across the U.S. and elsewhere. And they've indeed been labeled a terrorist group by both the Trump and Obama administrations. With little reason to disbelieve that Antifa is any less organized in Canada, I'd say it's actually this sort of group that most deserves national security–level scrutiny from the country's elected leaders.

I'm especially looking at Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party here. Not only have the Liberals shown little to zero concern about the openly violent Antifa movement, but diversity and inclusion minister Bardish Chagger recently doled out millions of taxpayer dollars to groups that apparently partner with them. Something really isn't right here. Conservative Party leadership, where are you?

As for the NDP, if its membership truly has a problem with ethno-nationalism, those in charge should consider recalling their own leader. Not only has Jagmeet Singh been documented as wanting to establish a separatist Sikh ethno-state in India, but he's also apparently refused to condemn mass killings of Hindus and once tried to commute the sentence of an unrepentant Sikh terrorist. In the eyes of the Indian government, at least, Singh's seen as such an extremist that India once blocked him from entering the country. I wouldn't exactly call this a sign of one's love for universal humanity.

Singh's and Trudeau's bit of kabuki theatre on the Proud Boys issue is just another installment of something they've long done as political leaders: talk up the supposed daily threat of racism to non-white Canadians in order to secure their votes in key urban ridings. This is a shamelessly cynical and extremely dangerous type of politics. At a time when thousands of small businesses across Canada are reeling (mine included), I'd say spending time on these sorts of non-issues is almost tantamount to treason.

It also comes far too close, dare I say, to the increasingly histrionic, Democrat-led politics engulfing our dear southern neighbors. Canadians have always told themselves they're above this. By calling out the fear-mongers and alarmists before us, we really can be.

Image via Pxhere.