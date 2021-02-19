Cuomo’s tarnished halo

Not only is the halo sported by St. Andrew of Albany (Cuomo that is) appearing a trifle tarnished lately, he also appears to be using that halo as a cudgel to bash those pointing out his lack of saintly qualities: Schadenfreude, being the tasty sin that it is, I am forced to admit to feeling a bit of glee when reading this news.

Out of sheer boredom during the early lockdown days, I watched a few of Andy’s Emmy award-winning performances. If arrogance and pomposity could be bottled, his performances during those pressers could have filled a sizable wine cellar with cases of dubious 2020 vintage. His playful exchanges with brother Chris, posing as a TV journalist, are the things of which great farce are made.

Recently, it has been unreliably reported that, while the governor will be allowed to keep his undeserved Emmy, the category of his award will be changed to Best Actor in a Daytime Comedy. Hopefully, any tapes of those performances, as well as the episodes of some of our favorite television series contaminated by face masks, will be relegated retroactively to the cutting room floor.

Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci, two men given far more media time this past year than either deserved, are two individuals I could happily live the rest of my days without ever gazing upon again. Dictionaries have been forced to add space allowing both of their visages to accompany the words ‘pompous’ and ‘prevaricator.’

I have written previously about my animus towards Dr. Fauci, the nation’s highest-paid public servant. My dislike of Andrew Cuomo, while of more recent origin, promises to be of equal intensity. While no one I knew personally perished in Cuomo’s death camps, previously known as nursing homes, I have seen the agony of far too many relatives of those who did.

Before accusing me of castigating Cuomo because of xenophobia concerning those of Italian descent, know that my wife is Italian, and I have many Dean Martin songs in my playlists. I also harbor great affection for veal marsala.

The year 2020 will go down in history as one of the worst years in world history. Only global conflicts such as the first and second world wars have claimed more innocent lives. Perhaps it is only fitting that Andrew Cuomo and Anthony Fauci should end up being the poster boys for that dubious trip around the sun.

IMAGE: Andrew Cuomo. YouTube screengrab.