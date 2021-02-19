Biden's biggest lie

The biggest lie (among many) told to us by the MSM was that Biden, if elected, was going to unite the country. He would, they insisted, soar from his basement chamber with an arsenal of unifying policies and goodwill born from 50 years of political success. Instead, once he wormed his way into the highest office in the land, he slogged up the basement steps with nothing but a brand-new ballpoint -- his implement of nonunification through executive order. Of course, most of us knew that it would be nearly impossible to come together with a party that personified division during the four years of Trump, but the ever-widening crevasse of discord in just a few weeks of leftist control is hard to ignore.

Since the precarious installation of our new leader, cancel culture has ratcheted up and grown even more idiotic and insidious. Careless tales of white supremacy and Trump supporting insurgency have been tossed out like red meat to the wolf pack media by the “uniter” himself. The force-feeding of school curriculums and guidelines created to shame a majority of the population for offensive melanin are in vogue and proliferating.

This “Us against them” rhetoric is not waning but accelerating under the Biden administration and it is becoming utterly exhausting. I believe that most Americans, not just conservatives, want to live their lives in peace and free from ignorant scolds insistent on making everyone feel guilty and miserable. News flash: I have liberal friends who feel the same way. There is a much smaller faction of troublemakers involved in the division of America than we think. The problem is that the new occupant of the White House is one of them.

Image: JoshBerglund19