Ask me about Trump in a year

On inauguration day, Donald Trump left Washington on the presidential plane, Air Force One, to the sound of Frank Sinatra’s My Way. The song begins: “And now the end is near” — but is it? Trump fully expects to survive and thrive politically after his impeachment trial for inciting the violent storming of the US Capitol opens on Tuesday in the Senate. “He is going to be acquitted,” Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, told me confidently last week. “There is no real scenario in which he is going to be convicted, so the pressure is completely off.” Far from raging in exile, Miller revealed, the former president “feels happier” than he did in the White House and is pleased no longer to be on social media.

We will see how retirement works out for Mr. Trump.

My guess is that no one really knows what the future holds for the former president. It all depends on what happens in the U.S.

Over the next year, American may come to realize that President Trump is not synonymous with excessive tweeting. They may remember the days when gas was cheap and the border secure.

It's always complicated to understand gasoline prices . At the same time, shutting down pipelines or terminating leases do not promote supply. We all remember our Economics 101 explaining supply and demand.

I believe that the border crisis is about to turn into President Biden's Mariel . Remember when 100,000 Cubans showed up in Florida?

The big difference between Mariel and the current crisis on the border is that most of the Cubans who came here were quickly integrated into the Miami economy. They found jobs and became taxpayers soon. The people showing up on the U.S.-Mexico border today have no restaurant or hotel jobs waiting for them in Los Angeles or Las Vegas because blue-city officials have shut so many down. And there is a pandemic to make matters worse -- they might be bringing some of it in, or may catch or spread it over here.