America's Frontline Doctors on the COVID vaccines

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) recently published a white paper that is the first objective look at the experimental vaccines that are now being enthusiastically offered to the public on an ever-increasing scale.

They are the group that advocated for the safety of the very well-known, long-studied and widely-used drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 during the summer of 2020, holding a well-publicized press conference in Washington, D.C. They were, of course, immediately attacked and almost entirely silenced for their efforts because hydroxychloroquine had been touted by President Trump as an effective treatment against Covid-19.

A few key highlights from the paper: First, all three vaccine candidates -- from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna -- are still experimental and investigational. Pfizer, in its own executive summary to the FDA on December 10, 2020 calls it “...an investigational Covid-19 vaccine.”

The experimental vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna utilize mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) which instructs the body’s cells on manufacturing proteins. It is technology that has not “ever been approved for any disease, or even entered final-stage trials until now.” There have been no independently published animal studies on any of the vaccines, and it is not yet known what effects they will have on the elderly, the very young, or women who are pregnant or might become pregnant in the near future. I’d say those are important groups whose safety is critical.

The white paper speaks extensively about Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) as a well-known complication of vaccines that can result in a making the disease worse if contracted. It also goes into somewhat frightening detail about the possibility that the mRNA vaccines “may permanently interfere with a woman’s ability to maintain a pregnancy.”

A curious detail that the AFLDS paper mentions is the National Childhood Vaccine Act, a little-known law passed in 1986 that “provides immunity from liability to all vaccine manufacturing companies.” None of them can be held responsible for rushing an untested, potentially dangerous vaccine to fight a flu virus that has an incredibly low Infection Fatality Ratio (IFR). In this case, it’s a very real possibility that the “cure” may be worse than the disease.

The point of the white paper is not to say that people shouldn’t get the shots; it is merely to inform people of the reality of the situation, such as the possibility that the vaccines may cause worse spread of the virus via asymptomatic carriers. Those vaccinated may think it is safe to be around others when it actually isn’t. People should be given all the facts before making a decision for themselves or their families. At this stage, do people getting a shot even know which shot they are getting?

America’s Frontline Doctors are also circulating a petition against the possible future mandating of the vaccine. Rumors have been spreading that there may come a time when employers, schools, airlines, and even concert venues may require proof of vaccination, which would be illegal on many levels, not the least of which is the access by third parties to people’s private medical data. What happened to “my body, my choice?”

It's interesting that the same “scientific” and media communities that rebranded HCQ -- a drug with decades of history of safe and widespread use -- as unsafe during mid-2020 is now aggressively pushing the distribution of vaccines with very little testing data of any kind and, by definition, zero data regarding any possible long-term complications. I ask why?

I don’t know about you, but I am not someone who takes everyone at their word, especially these days. I have a scientific educational background that taught me to involve the scientific method as part of my critical thinking. I am much more likely to listen to a group of respected practicing physicians brave enough to risk their careers in order to advocate caution in taking an experimental “vaccine” than I am to take the word of politicians, media talking heads, or the liability-immune pharmaceutical companies poised to make billions from its distribution.

Image: America's Frontline Doctors