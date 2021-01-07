With Trump’s term ending imminently, Democrats are still after him

With Congress having spoken, Biden is officially the incoming 46th president of the United States. This means that Trump has two weeks left in office. One would think that would be sufficient for the left but the one thing the left has always proven is that, just as it is vicious when it loses, it’s also vicious when it wins. That’s why leftists are still trying to impeach Trump or get him booted out under the 25th Amendment.

On the impeachment front, Ilhan Omar (D. Somalia) has drafted up yet another set of impeachment articles against Trump. In a tweet that you can visit if you like, but that I will not reproduce here, she wrote:

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.

Ilhan Omar, of course, felt no obligation to fulfill her oath by investigating claims of election fraud, to prove either that Biden won fair and square, which would have placated angry Trump supporters, or to reveal that, in fact, there was serious election fraud that deprived Trump of his rightful victory.

Nor does Omar explain how Trump’s reiterating that the election was stolen constitutes an impeachable offense. That angry supporters, tired of being insulted, ridiculed, and ignored acted out does not impugn Trump.

But reasons never matter. Omar lives to see Trump impeached. Forty years from now, Trump will have passed on to his Maker and Omar will be a doddering old Congresswoman, but she’ll still be trying to impeach him.

Meanwhile, other Democrats are still trying to get Trump knocked out under the 25th Amendment on the ground that he’s incompetent. According to them, Trump “egged on” his supporters.

Again, Trump said nothing more than what he’s said since November 4: The election was stolen from him by blatant fraud. And again, his supporters are angry because the establishment, rather than providing an open and honest investigation has said, “Shut up. You’re stupid.”

In other words, if anyone led to this uprising, it’s not Trump: It’s the establishment. It’s the media, the political class, the NeverTrumpers, the RINOS, and all the others who refuse to acknowledge that a republic cannot survive if people do not trust the political system. They are the ones who are fanning the flames higher and higher.

Today, I got a text from someone who was once my dearest friend, accusing me, personally, of being responsible for events in the Capitol. She’s a waste of my time, so I told her to leave me alone.

However, I’ve watched her on Facebook for the last year. She enthusiastically supported every Black Lives Matter march. She excused Antifa and the riots. She was incensed that Jacob Blake, having attacked police with a knife, ended up in a hospital. She wept for George Floyd, an ex-felon who died from a drug overdose while the police restrained him in a manner perfectly consistent with their training.

She, a white-collar worker who was grateful to give up her commute and work at her kitchen table, was gung-ho for closing restaurants, gyms, hairstylists, and every other small business. What did it matter to her? She ordered her supplies from Amazon and let her gray hair show.

She squashed the working class and the independent businesses, and cheered on a year of violence, fire, riots, looting, and other destruction. And then, after the election, she used Facebook to ridicule and insult those who looked at the numbers and thought, “Something’s wrong here.”

And now she, and her ilk, have the temerity to blame me and to blame Trump when people who have been destroyed, discounted, disparaged, and ignored for the past year finally speak up? I don’t think so.

I’m not condoning violence. We do not live in the simple, low-infrastructure world of 1776, a world in which most people were able to subsist on the own land with some hunting on the side, or through their close community connections.

Today, we live in a nation of 330,000,000 people who are entirely dependent on a vast, complicated, computer-run infrastructure. Any revolution now leaves our country looking like Syria in two weeks. To all the hotheads, think this through. It cannot end well.

We’ve got to figure out how to make this work. Having said that, where we are today is not Trump’s fault and it’s not mine. Leftists drove the country to this point and now they’re squeezing the last drops of power out of what they’ve done.

IMAGE: What the left did in Kenosha; caption by Andrea Widburg. YouTube screengrab.