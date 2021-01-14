« The Disney company adds to the list of reasons for boycotting it | The private-sector purge is beginning »
January 14, 2021
Why AT comments are disabled
It is news to almost nobody who reads American Thinker that a political witch hunt is underway. Parties in and out of government are looking for excuses to suppress and destroy voices that oppose the left.
Because AT lacks the ability to monitor comments in real time, and because our position that comments are a forum, not something we publish, is being called into question, we can no longer publish comments.
We take this action with a heavy heart.