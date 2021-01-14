The Disney company adds to the list of reasons for boycotting it

I am a huge fan of classic Disney fare. Over the years, though, I've come to see Disney as a truly toxic company. The only reason I won't boycott it over its announcement that it will not fund politicians who challenged the Electoral College certification is that I'm already boycotting it.

Before I get to Disney's current fall (even farther) from grace, let me explain why I've been boycotting Disney for years. It was actually a hard habit to break. As is true for every American, I grew up on Disney fare. The early works are utterly enchanting. If you haven't seen Snow White in a few years, you may have forgotten how exquisitely rendered the animation is. Every scene is a fine painting and a joy to behold.

Almost all the early movies lived up to this standard: Fantasia, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty...they are masterfully done. They're also extremely wholesome. Even if they don't advocate affirmatively good values, they don't advocate anything offensive to middle-class norms.

Following Walt's death in 1966, there was a twenty or so–year hiatus as the studio churned out generic, but still wholesome, fare. Beginning in the 1980s, Disney had a resurgence of beautifully animated, wonderfully musical movies (Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Frog Princess).

Disneyland and Disney World, too, were delightful places. In the early years, the rides may not have excited the rollercoaster thrill-seekers, but they too were perfectly done. The parks carried the themes through to every beautiful detail, making them a delight for both children and adults. Both parks became less enjoyable for me as the rides got increasingly corporate and generic, but perhaps I was also too old to appreciate them.

But while nobody was looking, Disney became increasingly politically correct. Its massive hit, Frozen, was a feminist tract. Frozen II was a Gaia-worshipping, reparations-supporting feminist tract. Moana, which is lovely, is also an earth-worship movie.

On Disney+, you can find preachy fare about climate change, coming out as gay, racial issues, and all sorts of other woke material. I can't count the number of people complaining about the boring political correctness of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. And Disney fired Roseanne for daring to offend the Obama clan.

When I really started turning on Disney, though, was about a decade ago, when I saw what my kids wanted to watch on Disney's TV channel. The stuff for teens wasn't just mindless. It was also pushing an agenda. It had frantic tweens and teens running around in a world with useless, foolish adults, and meaningless little "be yourself" or "believe in yourself" platitudes. The girls wore clothes that made them look a little bit cheap, and the boys were immature and ineffectual.

Additionally, what I found even more disturbing is how their young TV stars went off the deep end as they grew older. Bella Thorne claims that she was molested for years, as does boy band member Ricky Garcia.

Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Shia LaBoeuf, Brian Bonsall, Mischa Barton — all of them and more ended up with substance abuse problems; crime problems; sexually inappropriate persona problems; or other sad, whacked out behaviors. A company associated with childhood wonders was toxic for the children actually working for it.

All of the above is why I have come to dislike Disney fare and will no longer pay for it. If that weren't the case, I would begin to boycott Disney right now for its decision to boycott those Republican politicians who challenged the recent Electoral College certification:

As Brad S. at Twitchy writes:

The concept that these Congressional votes of opposition are offensive, dangerous, and rarely enacted is one pushed by the press right now. It ignores the fact that the last three GOP Presidential victories saw Democrats voting against certification in the same fashion. In 2016 seven states had results challenged by Democrats — with Nancy Pelosi's blessing — and somehow treason was never even mentioned.

Where Brad S. errs is that he thinks Disney is "gullible" for its decision to boycott Republicans. Disney is not gullible. It is a company with a hard-left agenda. For years, it has been using its entertainment platform to indoctrinate Americans, especially children, in those values and, along the way, to destroy the young people whose talents it used and abused.

And keep in mind that Disney's platform is ginormous, covering entertainment, sports, and news — all of it with a pro-Democrat tilt. Walt Disney, a true visionary who hated communism, must be spinning in his grave at what his company has become.

If you haven't already abandoned Disney, let its new boycott of conservative politicians be your final straw. A company that was silent throughout 2020 about riots, looting, and murder across America, as well as about the many Democrat politicians who encouraged that behavior, doesn't deserve your hard earned money.

Image: Walt Disney. YouTube screen grab.