Who shot Ashli Babbitt?

America knew, within a couple of hours, the names of Lee Harvey Oswald, John Hinckley, Marc Chapman, Shirhan Shirhan, James Earl Ray, and James Hodgkinson. (Or did you already forget that James Hodgkinson shot House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and three others on a softball field, in an attempted mass assassination of members of the House GOP caucus?)

But after searching the Internet for a few hours, there only remain questions, and no answers about Ashli’s shooting. My only assumption can be that the hard facts concerning the shooting are so egregious, and so threatening to the incoming Democratic Congress and new Biden Administration that the American people are once again being treated as mushrooms; we are kept in dark and fed piles of stinking manure.

House of mystery?

Photo credit: David Maiolo CC BY-SA 3.0 license

Here are few questions a lot of Americans would like answered.

What is the name of the federal employee that pulled the trigger and shot an unarmed American civilian?

What federal agency did the trigger-puller work for? Many allegations from both the left and right say the trigger-puller was US Secret Service, not Congressional Police. We just don’t know.

Has there been a preliminary investigation by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia (who serves as DA for the District), th Capitol Police, or the FBI? What are the results?

Is the trigger-puller back on full time duty? Did he or she make a taped statement the day of the shooting? Who was in the room during the statement? Who has custody of the statement?

Was there an autopsy performed on Ashli Babbitt? Who performed the autopsy? When will the finding be released?

Was the crime scene sealed and the physical evidence catalogued?

What agency processed the crime scene? FBI, Capitol Police, or DC police?

Most witnesses indicated that the bullet was a “through and through” and exited her body. Has the bullet been recovered?

What was the caliber of bullet?

Has the spent shell casing been recovered?

Has the trigger puller’s weapon been tested against the recovered bullet?

Ten of millions of Americans have hundreds of questions about the most watched political shooting of the twenty-first century. Not surprisingly, the American mainstream media remains irrationally incurious. After all, what loyal lapdog would bite the hand that feeds it?

We probably will never get any answers to these questions about Ashli’s death. For now, the answers have been metaphorically placed in a wooden crate and been moved into an enormous government warehouse full of crates as in the conclusion of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Multiple sources inform me that the Deep State has carefully placed Ashli’s crate four rows down from the Ark of the Covenant, and on the same aisle as the Roswell weather balloons and photos of the “Grassy Knoll.”

Michael Devon is the pen name of a writer who fears the vengeful left.