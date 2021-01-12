When it comes to Trump hatred, follow the money

It must be very important that President Trump never again exercise the power of the presidency. It seems that lined up against him are the Supreme Court, most upper career Federal employees, Democrats, of course, many Republicans, the media, corporate America. and significant swaths of state and local officials. When we examine the criticisms leveled at him, they seem to boil down to “Orange Man bad.”

Attempts to keep him from future power now include new impeachment charges based upon his alleged incitement to riot during the January 6 mass rally. There is insufficient evidence that he encouraged the breaching of the walls of Congress and there is substantial evidence he tried to quell the disturbance when it got out of hand. His calls to prosecute those who rampaged inside the halls of Congress should be enough to prevent rational people from taking serious action against him.

But opposition to Trump is not rational! Officialdom will not stop until Trump is emasculated and silenced. Even his being out of power will not suffice for some. Frankly, I do not know what will satisfy many important people, except perhaps his death. I can envision Pelosi walking up to his open coffin and putting a mirror under his nose.

When Trump accidentally came to office, many in the elite must have had very disturbed sleep patterns. The enemy was now inside the gates and the question of who held the power was being muddled. No righteous oneupmanship was possible where the borders between factions were so blurry.

The coming impoverishment of the power of government servants under President Trump was now a reality. Limiting government function to serving the needs of the people was too catastrophic to contemplate. Nobody had seriously considered reducing government’s size until Trump had come to office. The panic became palpable as empty offices in government buildings proliferated.

Until the Trump era, official people were leaving government service substantially better off than when they arrived and with better job prospects. Everyone understood that only the continuing surfeit of loosely controlled cash could ensure that spreading the wealth among government employees would continue as an unstated policy.

It is this last point that brings us to the “fear of Trump.” He possesses information about the multiple vectors along which money flows. With his help, we, the people, must never again be satisfied with the simplistic but emotional understanding that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” It is just too facile a way of framing government corruption, way too primitive.

If we are lucky, Trump in the future, at his leisure, will be able to flesh out the movement of money as the vehicle for retaining and solidifying power. Anyone who believes that millions of American dollars will be spent on family planning in Pakistan will need to sit up straight and pay better attention.

The ability to tax or quarantine people out of their financial viability is what passes for governmental power these days. Keeping people barely viable is what works best for the entitled classes. Seen in this light, allowing homelessness in cities to fester and idly watching or even encouraging the degradation of the American middle class are both the same strategy – weakening any possible opposition to government wielding of power.

One of the most trustworthy memes available to us has been known since early on in world history: “Follow the money!” Trump, much to the chagrin of the empowered people, will be able to help us in this matter.

Perhaps, over the next little while, he will specify how money travels in ways he could not have done if he had remained in office. In fact, the study of money flow within government and into and out of government should become a new area of academic interest rivaling even the study of “race” issues.

I have always wondered exactly where the Obama allocation of billions of dollars for shovel-ready jobs went! It would be more than nice to finally know.

IMAGE: Piles of Bills on Black by Pictures of Money. CC BY 2.0.