What happened to the unity thing?

For the four years that Donald Trump was president, politics felt like anything but “unity.” Government bureaucrats resisted him and the media built false narratives about him. Congress reviled and impeached him. Speaker Antoinette couldn’t even make a coherent press statement because every sentence had to start and end with, “Donald Trump is evil. Oh, and I’m praying for him.”

Then on November 3, something miraculous happened. About an hour after the propaganda ministry declared Kamala Harris the new President Elect/Designated, calls for “unity” abounded. The storm clouds had cleared, the sun was shining, and the birds were singing. It was as if a new, gentler era of politics had dawned on America.

Then it all came to a jarring halt on January 6. Suddenly, there were no more calls for “unity.” Now we’re back to impeachment, censorship, and investigations. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, Cuomostan) is demanding numerous (preferably all) Republicans resign for inciting insurrection. Nancy Pelosi is even investigating use of the 14th Amendment to avoid seating Republican congressmen.

What happened on January 6 to cause this sudden change in rhetoric? Was there an expiration date we didn’t know about? There was a “mostly peaceful” protest on January 6. Surely that wouldn’t have triggered a change in tone. The Democrats have shown an unwavering commitment to supporting “mostly peaceful” protesters.

The only other thing that happened on January 6 was certification of the Electoral College vote. Bingo -- I think we have a winner! Could it be that calls for unity were just a ruse to keep us calm while the left consolidated power? Could it be something that cynical? Of course, smart conservatives (versus the useful idiot type) knew exactly what was going on. There was plenty of ridicule on the right for any notion of “unity.” But calls for unity were just what the left needed to placate the RINOs -- and they fell for it. There’s a Yiddish word for what the RINOs have become – putzes.

As Mark Twain allegedly said, “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.” The past behavior of those on the left has been nothing short of shameful. The media are proven liars and the Democrats squandered their integrity years ago. We shouldn’t believe anything the left tells us, but rather should wait to see what their actions are.

I have a message for our friends on the left. You cannot metaphorically punch us in the nose and then declare peace before we metaphorically punch you back.

We conservatives have always been a civilized lot. We play by the rules. However, the left amended the rules in 2016. In accordance with the new rules, we will be applying resistance to the entirety of the Harris/Biden administration.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star, Idaho. He is a retired engineer with over 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Pixy