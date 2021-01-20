Trump’s farewell speech and the enduring movement he sparked

The radical left and treacherous Republicans are giddy over their success in getting rid of Donald Trump with their fraudulent overthrow of his landslide election and tarnishing his legacy with unwarranted blame for the Capitol breach. Now they are turning their satanic wrath on the personal destruction of Trump’s nearly 74 million supporters.

Weak-kneed Republicans who rode the coattails of Trump to their own victories have now jumped ship, some saying that he created his own demise. Highly critical, these Judases contend that Trump has been a failure as president in their attempt to undermine his many accomplishments while in office.

The truth is that Trump has succeeded so brilliantly that the radical left has no choice but to destroy him and his legacy. They used a Chinese virus to force a national lockdown to destroy the American economy, further shred our Constitutionally guaranteed rights, and serve as cover for a fraudulent mail-in ballot scheme to steal the election.

Now with the preparations for the presidential inauguration today, it feels as though we’re living in the twilight zone of a third world dictatorship. This is the first time an American president has been inaugurated with 7-foot non-scalable fencing around the Capitol, topped with razor wire, and guarded by thousands of armed National Guardsmen.

Democrats, who denounce border walls designed to keep out illegal immigrants invading our nation, suddenly feel a frantic need for a razor wire wall in D.C. to keep out conservative “deplorables.” They claim to be so fearful of radical right protesters that the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue has been canceled and replaced by a virtual parade. Inaugural balls have been canceled as well.

The left’s crazed frenzy about Donald Trump is quite simply that he exposed their corruption and their plan to take down America and that he stood with the American people against them. The radical left has no option but to destroy him, his family, and his millions of supporters so they can continue their consolidation of a one-party dictatorship.

As disappointed and dejected as conservatives feel now, we cannot retreat. Although Trump is leaving office after only one term, his legacy will endure. Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, America can have a rebirth of our founding principles. In his farewell speech on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump said,

“... I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. “As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will be prosperous. Our traditions will be cherished. Our faith will be strong. And our future will be brighter than ever before.”

Americans have been asleep at the wheel for decades, turning over the leadership of our nation to spineless, morally challenged lawmakers, and now we’re paying the supreme price for our apathy. Despite years of warnings, we ignored the communists’ ‘slow march through the institutions’ as they infiltrated our culture to destroy Western civilization.

Now the sleeping giant has been awakened and we are going to keep this populist movement going. As President Trump reminded us in his farewell speech,

“As the world’s most powerful nation, America faces constant threats and challenges from abroad. But the greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves, a loss of confidence in our national greatness. A nation is only as strong as its spirit. We are only as dynamic as our pride. We are only as vibrant as the faith that beats in the hearts of our people. “No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes, for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality. “What has always allowed America to prevail and triumph over the great challenges of the past has been an unyielding and unashamed conviction in the nobility of our country and its unique purpose in history. We must never lose this conviction. We must never forsake our belief in America. “The key to national greatness lies in sustaining and instilling our shared national identity. That means focusing on what we have in common: the heritage that we all share.”

To accomplish this, we must reaffirm our unique founding based on Judeo-Christian principles – an exceptional nation that became the greatest on earth. To have a rebirth of patriotism, we must teach our youth an unrevised history of our unique heritage and our free enterprise system. We must put an end to cancel culture and restore our Western values of family and church. We can never again blindly trust sleazy politicians to do the right thing for our nation and our citizens. Just as the left has infiltrated our conservative organizations, so must we infiltrate their entities with conservatism.

It took a very long time to get us to this point and it will take a very long time to turn around the Ship of State. But we can and we will. There is no other option because we will not bow down and accept communism or a fraudulent president.

The legacy of Donald Trump will endure and will continue to inspire us to Make America Great Again.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab

Carole Hornsby Haynes is an education policy/curriculum consultant, historian, and classical pianist. www.drcarolehhaynes.com – chaynes777@protonmail.com