The Tech titans ignore incitement to violence against conservatives

“Doxing” is defined as publishing on the internet private or identifying information about people with malicious intent. People who are doxed have their lives destroyed. Some are attacked so viciously they go into hiding. It’s therefore a dangerous incitement to violence that Don Winslow, a Russiagate conspiracy theorist, has released a video urging people to root out every single Trump supporter in America and target them for destruction. Yet Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have allowed the video to remain, with the Twitter version having over 4 million views and getting retweeted over 28 thousand times.

The video (which I won’t link but you can find here) shows footage of Trump rallies and explains that all of the attendees are “domestic terrorists.” These domestic terrorists, he says, are hiding in plain sight:

They are hidden among us, disguised behind regular jobs. They are your children’s teachers. They work at supermarkets, malls, doctor’s offices, and many are police officers and soldiers.

That being the case, Winslow intones, “We have to fight back.” The army for this fight is every leftist with a computer:

In this new war, the battlefield has changes. Computers can be more valuable than guns. And this is what we need now more than ever: an army of citizen detectives. I’m proposing we form a citizen army. Our weapons will be computers and cellphones. We, who are monitoring extremists on the internet and reporting our findings to authorities. Remember, before the Navy Seals killed Osama Bin Laden, he had to be found. He was found by a CIA analyst working on a computer thousands of miles away. It’s up to you.

ZeroHedge explains how mellow the tech companies are being about this direct incitement to violence and destruction:

The video, which one would think clearly violates Silicon Valley’s arbitrary rules against incitement and hate speech, continues to be viewable on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Would big tech allow a conservative video claiming Biden voters are left-wing terrorists who need to be watched to remain on their platforms? Winslow’s video appears to be designed to stoke maximum division between Americans (which, as we were told for four years during ‘Russiagate’ and have known for decades, is straight out of the Kremlin’s playbook).

The video is part of a whole parcel of initiatives to terrorize Trump supporters. A representative example is John Brennan’s statement that Biden team members “are now moving in laser light fashion” to uncover domestic insurgency.

Brennan makes clear that this does not include violence from the left in the form of BLM riots and attacks. Instead, it’s all about people responding to “the demagogue of rhetoric of people that’s just departed government but also those who continue in the halls of Congress.” And no, those are not typos. But even his gibberish makes clear that this is about purging Trump supporters. As he says of Trump supporters,

Where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.

More than half those words could describe the Biden coalition:

Religious extremists: The climate change crowd that has substituted earth worship for God or the Muslims who prefer sharia law to the Constitution.

Authoritarians: The essence of the modern Democrat party is socialism. Socialism is statism. And statism is the opposite of individual liberty. All of that equals “authoritarianism.” The Left will control how you live, as you saw in 2020.

Fascists: Fascism is a branch of socialism that allows capitalism to continue provided that corporations are subordinate to the state. It’s the Chinese system and it’s what America’s left-leaning corporations, from the tech titans to Bed, Bath & Beyond have agreed to voluntarily.

Bigots and racists: Do I even need to link to examples of the left’s anti-white racism?

Nativists: That’s the nasty word for people who love their country and their Constitution. It’s one of only two words that Brennan uses that actually applies to conservatives.

Libertarians: People who want the smallest government possible and maximum individual liberty. This is the other word that targets conservatives.

Please keep in mind, too, that both Winslow and Brennan are attacking as wild-eyed extremists people who are advancing American values that have existed for 245 years – except with the virtue of having shed the racism that tainted America for too many of those years. Just 20 years ago, these conservative values were still entirely centrist.

In his inaugural speech, Biden kept talking about unity, kindness, and Oprah-esque love and respect. However, if the Winslow video, and the tech tyrants’ willingness to promote it, or John Brennan’s hunt-them-down rhetoric are examples of how Biden’s party acts on his words, 75 million people are going to be on the receiving end of political terrorism and that’s just not going to end well.

IMAGE: John Brennan. YouTube screengrab.