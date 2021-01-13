The left closes in

It happened in a hurry. The left is, apparently, attempting to impose the complete destruction of First Amendment rights of roughly half of America's citizens. In cases large and small, massive multinational corporations with no particular allegiance to the United States are colluding with members of the media and Democratic politicians to permanently silence dissent and cement their own power.

To wit: LeeAnn Miller founded PatrioticMe, an online retailer that sells patriotic clothing items, in September of last year. The business advertised on Facebook and was quite successful from the outset. She donates a portion of every sale to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity founded to honor the sacrifice of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life to save others as a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001. But on Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the presidential election, she received an email from the Facebook Ads Team informing her that her advertisements did not comply with Facebook's advertising policies or other standards. The subject line of the email stated: "Ad Account Disabled for Policy Violation." She was stunned.

She assumed that the advertisements were disabled in error, so she immediately contacted Facebook and requested a review of her account. She received a second email saying virtually the same thing. After two more requests for a review or explanation, the Facebook Ads Team sent Miller a final notice on Nov. 24 telling her that her restricted account would not be re-enabled. Miller says that she was never able to speak with a live human being. Facebook's decision has resulted in PatrioticMe losing 94% of its traffic. She believes that her ad account was disabled simply because of her products' patriotic message.

To wit: Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank and New York–based Signature Bank have both reportedly cut ties with President Trump and will no longer do business with him in the aftermath of the recent Capitol siege, according to the New York Times. Not only did Signature Bank apparently close all accounts connected with President Trump, but it called for his resignation. That's the proper role of a financial institution, no?

To wit: Juliette Kayyem, a lecturer at Harvard University and former member of the Obama administration's Homeland Security Advisory Council, recently appeared on a CNN panel with Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, during which she said, "Trump is the spiritual, but I will also say operational leader of this domestic terrorism effort. He tells them where to go. He tells them what to do. He tells them why they're angry." She also called for the "complete isolation" of Trump. A supposedly respected talking head calls the president of the United States "the spiritual and operational leader of a domestic terrorism effort"?

Memo to Kayyem: Trump doesn't tell his supporters "why they're angry." If you want to know why they are angry, look in the mirror.

To wit: House Democrats introduced impeachment articles against Trump just a few days from when he will be leaving the White House anyway. You know, for purposes of "unity and healing."

To wit: Republican former congressman Ron Paul was locked out of his Facebook account by the social media giant on Monday after he dared to share a column blasting Big Tech for silencing Americans and accusing social media platforms of engaging in a coordinated effort to stifle the speech of those with whom they disagree. Paul tweeted, "With no explanation other than 'repeatedly going against our community standards,' @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified."

He added, "The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly 'Texas Straight Talk' column, which I have published every week since 1976."

Yes, but it's not 1976 anymore, Ron.

It is 1984.

