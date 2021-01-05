Pelosi and her House go mad!

The Pelosi story started its last chapter with more bizarre House rules, in another example of demonstrating that the lady from San Francisco is scared to death of her left wing.

Maybe this is how she got AOC to vote for her.

On Sunday, Speaker Pelosi was reelected and proposed these changes.

He, she, father and mother — such terms may no longer be welcome in the upcoming 117th Congress if new changes to House rules are approved. The U.S. House Committee on Rules provides for a new Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth which “will address issues of inequities on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin,” according to an advisory issued Friday. The office will also “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral,” the advisory said.

The insanity went on when a member of the House closed his prayer with " Amen and awoman ."

So "Amen" is now a sexist term? I thought "Amen" was a way of expressing strong agreement or confirmation.