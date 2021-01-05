« Governor DeSantis just keeps getting better | One day from now… »
January 5, 2021

Patrick Byrne is back with more astonishing election assertions

By Andrea Widburg

Patrick Byrne published a Twitter thread on Monday making two really shocking claims: First, he says that a legitimate ballot-printing shop in Michigan was printing excess ballots for fraudulent purposes – and there’s documented evidence proving it. Second, he says that there’s now evidence that Georgia had faked ballots from China and was busy shredding them. I have no idea if any of these latest assertions are true, but I do have footage of Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager rebuffing the second claim. Since the truth is still unknowable for all of us, we can call this post “I report and you decide.”

I’ll start with Byrne’s claim about the fake ballots from a Michigan print shop, because Byrne claims that there’s documentary evidence, including affidavits, that prove this assertion. Here’s his story:

If Byrne’s information is accurate, this is “rock your world” evidence of fraudulent votes in all sorts of elections. A national re-do is required. Alternately, a simple admission that Trump won would probably do too.

Of course, the operative word is “if.” We’ve had lots of promises so far, but while there’ve been strong intimations of fraud, we’re still looking for that smoking gun. (Although, as noted here, the vanishing votes may be the smoking gun.) I anxiously await solid proof about this Michigan print shop.

Byrne’s next assertion (which is part of the same Twitter thread), focuses specifically on what those arguing election fraud claim happened in Georgia – namely, that fraudulent ballots were lying around and got shredded. I’ll give you Byrne’s assertion, and then the counterclaim from the Georgia election official:

Again, I’d like to see the evidence before I get excited. While this narrative matches witness reports about ballot shredding, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager, says Byrne’s contention is hogwash. Note, though, as you listen to Sterling speak, that he does not address the claims from Susan Knox and Sally Grubbs that completed ballots were getting shredded. He also doesn’t explain why, in the midst of this election uproar, Georgia decided that now was the right time to shred documents:

If you can keep up with Sterling’s incredibly rapid speech, you heard him say that the ballots everyone is getting excited about were paper ballots that the state requires precincts to have on hand in case of emergencies. Moreover, while the requirements if for ballots equal to 10% of the number of registered voters, out of an excess of caution, they had ballots equal to 100%.

Again, I’ve given you the data. I have no idea where the truth lies.

I’ll round out this post with some bonus tweets from Byrne. One shows the country in which some Dominion products are made (it’s not the USA). The other purports to show that the calibration markers from Republican ballots were printed incorrectly, which forced those ballots into adjudication:

Make of this what you will!

IMAGE: Alleged Georgia ballot misprints. Twitter screengrab.