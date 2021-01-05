Patrick Byrne is back with more astonishing election assertions

Patrick Byrne published a Twitter thread on Monday making two really shocking claims: First, he says that a legitimate ballot-printing shop in Michigan was printing excess ballots for fraudulent purposes – and there’s documented evidence proving it. Second, he says that there’s now evidence that Georgia had faked ballots from China and was busy shredding them. I have no idea if any of these latest assertions are true, but I do have footage of Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager rebuffing the second claim. Since the truth is still unknowable for all of us, we can call this post “I report and you decide.”

I’ll start with Byrne’s claim about the fake ballots from a Michigan print shop, because Byrne claims that there’s documentary evidence, including affidavits, that prove this assertion. Here’s his story:

A printing shop in Michigan prints ballots for Delaware County, Pennsylvania and as Lancashire County, Pennsylvania (this is normal). But along with the ballots it prints on contract and delivers to those counties, it prints some ballots that get diverted to Bethpage, New York. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

We have all of that documented. Texts, statements, affidavits, everything. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

We also know that this same ballot printing company (and other firms in the same family) also print for Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

If Byrne’s information is accurate, this is “rock your world” evidence of fraudulent votes in all sorts of elections. A national re-do is required. Alternately, a simple admission that Trump won would probably do too.

Of course, the operative word is “if.” We’ve had lots of promises so far, but while there’ve been strong intimations of fraud, we’re still looking for that smoking gun. (Although, as noted here, the vanishing votes may be the smoking gun.) I anxiously await solid proof about this Michigan print shop.

Byrne’s next assertion (which is part of the same Twitter thread), focuses specifically on what those arguing election fraud claim happened in Georgia – namely, that fraudulent ballots were lying around and got shredded. I’ll give you Byrne’s assertion, and then the counterclaim from the Georgia election official:

Last Wednesday, December 30, the Georgia Senate Judiciary voted to inspect those Fulton County voting operations. Hours later (as I have previously posted) an Enterprise vans pulled up and got filled up with voting materials. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

A handful of papers stuck to the side of the shredding bin. They include some unshredded ballots (which 2 federally certified forensic examiners have affied do not match the legitimate ballots). ALSO, A SHIPPING RECEIPT FROM THE CHINESE FIRM THAT PRINTED THE BALLOTS! IN CHINESE! — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

Word is the DOJ and DHS have been told to stand down. That President Trump himself has had to call agents on the ground asking them to continue. If you think they should continue, retweet to let @TheJusticeDept know your feelings. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 4, 2021

Again, I’d like to see the evidence before I get excited. While this narrative matches witness reports about ballot shredding, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager, says Byrne’s contention is hogwash. Note, though, as you listen to Sterling speak, that he does not address the claims from Susan Knox and Sally Grubbs that completed ballots were getting shredded. He also doesn’t explain why, in the midst of this election uproar, Georgia decided that now was the right time to shred documents:

If you can keep up with Sterling’s incredibly rapid speech, you heard him say that the ballots everyone is getting excited about were paper ballots that the state requires precincts to have on hand in case of emergencies. Moreover, while the requirements if for ballots equal to 10% of the number of registered voters, out of an excess of caution, they had ballots equal to 100%.

Again, I’ve given you the data. I have no idea where the truth lies.

I’ll round out this post with some bonus tweets from Byrne. One shows the country in which some Dominion products are made (it’s not the USA). The other purports to show that the calibration markers from Republican ballots were printed incorrectly, which forced those ballots into adjudication:

That is the calibration marker, Democrat area mail in ballot left CORRECT and REPUBLICAN area way out of calibration. WHY? This ballot should of have never been allowed out of the printers shop this far off. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 5, 2021

Make of this what you will!

