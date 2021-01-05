Cosmopolitan now promotes obesity as 'healthy'

After decades of promoting stick-thin, big-cleavage women as sexy, Cosmopolitan women's magazine has a new schtick: Promoting obese women as healthy.

No kidding, they ran this cover in the U.K.:

Why is Cosmopolitan trying to kill obese people, who are particularly vulnerable to Covid? pic.twitter.com/cZhRpnldUV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 4, 2021

this, too:

Now, these are pretty young women, and they are attractively styled, too. Smiles do a lot on the beauty front, and one of them is merrily smiling. If the magazine had wanted, it could have promoted them as sexy. But they didn't. They promoted their condition as "healthy."

Which is quite a different ball game. Up until now, magazine cover such as Cosmo and a few others, have at times gone out of their way to promote fat acceptance, which, given their market, and the high rates of obesity in the population, probably makes sense.

But now they're claiming that being obese is "healthy." They use young women of course, whose bodies can probably resist many of the problems of obesity at first. That's a deception, because obesity eventually accumulates in problems if it's not eventually gotten rid of.

But this isn't stopping Cosmo. Its obesity-is-healthy claim is about as accurate as the other falsehoods going around -- that men can become women, or that racism causes COVID. It's fantasyland stuff, and coming more and more from the left. So much for "following the science."

Any reputable scientific journal will tell you obesity is associated with high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, high cholesterol, and shortened lifespans. Having been fat myself, it's also associated with difficulty bending down, difficulty sliding through narrow spaces, difficulty climbing and running, difficulty finding the right clothes and problems with breaking furniture. Moreover, in the age of COVID, obesity is a significant co-morbidity, meaning that if you catch COVID, you're much more likely to die. Sound healthy?

So much for healthy. If being obese were healthy, why is the first model pictured doing exercise, which is bound to make her thin? Why isn't she posing with with a big bowl of ice cream propped up on a couch nestled in front of a T.V. set? The other one has exercise clothes on, too.

These ladies are obese and apparently one or both of them are trying to do something about it. Which is fine, because fat is an 'it,' not a 'you.' You can lose a mountain of fat through diet, exercise or other means with no loss of identity. Your fat is gone and you are still 100% you. Whenever I see someone as fat, I see only a temporary condition because almost anyone can lose weight and I know how it can be done.

In claiming that fat is now "healthy" these guys are saying they want fat to stay, which is nonsense, even from their own marketing point of view, because experience shows it's unlikely to catch on.

Remember the singer Adele? She too was fat and in her scrap with designer Karl Lagerfeld, who identified her as "a little fat" and stupidly forgot her talent and glorious voice, she defended being fat, saying she was size 14 just like much of the British public. What's she doing these days? Well, she's thin. Same with the comic actresses Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy, both noticibly svelter. They made their fame and fortune on being fat yet somehow they insisted on shedding it. The hard fact here is that not only is fat not healthy, nobody likes to be fat.

But now fat is being promoted as "healthy," dig in on that mac and cheese and frosted malt shake.

This is nonsense and a bad disservice to Cosmo's readership. If fat is healthy, one can only hope that the victims of this might just be in a position to sue.

