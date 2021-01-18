Parler returns… partially

So thorough has been the cyber-banishment of Parler that merely getting the Parler.com domain actively hosted on the internet and able to present a single page to readers counts as a noteworthy achievement. Having been booted off its servers by Amazon, and having its app kicked off Apple’s App Store, the site has a new domain registrar and access to servers again. In a post that reportedly appeared Sunday afternoon, but was dated Saturday, Parler CEO John Matze (who is reportedly in hiding after death threats) wrote:

Hello world, is this thing on?

Over a box labeled technical difficulties, with the further message:

Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.

We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

The fact that the post appeared a day after it was dated suggests that some unexpected difficulties arose. We have no clue when Parler’s function as a social media platform will be restored, if ever.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is on the record claiming on Fox News Sunday,

"We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there, and we, we don't consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an, has an intersection,”

The double standard is obvious, given the incitements that regularly appear on platforms such Twitter, where Khameni of Iran is allowed to advocate the outright destruction of Israel.

So, I will celebrate Parler’s very partial return for now, and await the further roadblocks thatn may appear and be exposed. If the issue can be heard despite tech and media obstackes to free and open discussion, I have little doubt that most Americans would support the ability to have a social media outlet that is not in the hands of censorious leftists.