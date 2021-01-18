Biden begs 7,000-strong Central American caravan to not surge across the border now

Anyone with a lick of sense could foretell that Joe Biden's promise of free amnesty and U.S. citizenship would be just the thing to trigger a huge border surge, which is what's happening.

Here's what happened in Guatemala, according to these tweet videos from The Hill:

Video shows migrants break through Guatemala's border security lines today, entering Guatemalan territory through the El Florido Border Post and failing to comply with immigration and health requirements. pic.twitter.com/fQIKZYi7ix — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2021

YESTERDAY: Dramatic video shows people from the Honduran migrant caravan pushing past border control to cross into Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/lATvwr4O0P — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2021

A vast caravan of about 7,000 is pushing up through Central America and set to course through Mexico, making its way for the U.S. border in time for Biden's inauguration. Border officials have been warning for weeks about the surge.

Which might just present Biden with a public relations problem, at least as he sees it, and explain his preposterous bid to talk them out of it.

According to Breitbart News, citing NBC:

NBC News reports that a senior Biden transition team member warned the newest caravan of Honduran migrants not to come to the U.S. at this time. The official reportedly advised that if they come they will not be allowed to enter the U.S. — for now. “The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” the unnamed transition official told NBC News. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.”

Translation: They don't want an instant border crisis with thousands of people surging across the U.S. southern border, at least while the cameras are on and the global community is watching Biden closely.

Which would explain the promise to the unvetted foreigners that "help" will be "on the way." It's a curious echo of Barack Obama's mic-caught promise to Russia's then-president, Dmitri Medvedev, that he'd be glad to give him what he wants, but wait till after the election -- when he'd have "more flexibility."

Maybe the migrants will wait, depending on how close they are to the levers of power in Washington now. But it seems farfetched, given that the people organizing it, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, same ones who triggered the mess in Tijuana a couple years ago and got themselves arrested, are whipping up the mobs to move forward.

There's a striking entitlement mentality among the caravan migrants and their organizers, in fact. According to Karen Townsend at Hot Air, citing Pueblo Sin Fronteras:

“We recognize the importance of the incoming Government of the United States having shown a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers, which presents an opportunity for the governments of Mexico and Central America to develop policies and a migration management that respect and promote the human rights of the population in mobility,” the statement said. ” We will advocate that the Biden government honors its commitments.

Based on their point of view, Biden owes them.

Which suggests that Biden's foolish move to offer zero deportations, amnesty, and an open border is unlikely to dissuade the incoming border surgers to go by Joe's timing. Biden rang a dinner triangle for the migrants, making illegal immigration and pushing through police barriers more profitable than emigrating legally. They are very likely to put Biden to the test, showing just how ineffectual he is by surging through the border even against his pitiful please to stop.

After that, more migrants will see what happens and come, knowing that the risks outweigh the rewards.

Joe BIden meanwhile, as he tries to talk the border surgers to not surge, is basically trying to beat back a sea with a hammer. He will fail.

Image credit: The Hill, video screen shot, via shareable Twitter