Mitt Romney's Trump-hatred is starting to look demonic

Mitt Romney's singular focus in opposing President Donald Trump is eerie.

Is it revenge, as President Trump passed on him for secretary of state, or do we see his fight as more sinister still?

Yesterday, Mitt Romney blasted Josh Hawley, who has stated that he will challenge the electors sent to Congress on January sixth. Josh Hawley and countless other congressmen and senators are concerned with myriad reports, signed affidavits, video evidence, data dumps, statistic improbabilities, and hacked Dominion tabulating machines strongly suggesting that massive fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

If one has watched any of the televised testimony or read any reports, it is evident that a possibility exists that mass fraud occurred. To date, none of this evidence has been given the scrutiny necessary to confirm affirmatively and transparently that Joe Biden legitimately beat Donald Trump. Democrats are doing everything in their power to suppress this scrutiny. Sadly, many Republicans, led by Mitt Romney, have worked tirelessly to hide evidence under a basket.

In September, Mitt Romney blasted GOP senator Ron Johnson and Senate Republicans for their "illegitimate" investigation into Hunter Biden and his ties to China and Ukraine. Today, after the election, Democrats and their sycophantic media and Big Tech have affirmed the legitimacy of this investigation. Has Mitt apologized to Mr. Johnson or the American people?

Does Mitt believe himself a god?

Mitt Romney's actions come off as holier than thou. Does Mitt believe in his own self-righteousness? Has he attained (in his mind) godlike qualities here on Earth? Or is he, like the rest of the swamp (and Judas), just working to conceal his own sins?

Jesus proclaimed: "No one, when he has lit a lamp, puts it in a cellar or under a basket, but on a stand, that those who come in may see the light."

What is Mitt Romney working so hard to conceal? Is it personal, or is he working on behalf of one yet to come?

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.