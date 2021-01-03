So which president will Iran's mullahs put to the test? Look at their threats and take a guess...

Iran's mullahs are out for revenge, and the only question is when.

They've got a special little cold spot for President Trump for his rubout of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's chieftain of the country's detested National Guard who maimed and killed Americans in Iraq. They've even vowed "severe revenge" with plenty of talk that they might just use today, the first anniversary for it, for this purpose, or else another, Jan. 19.

In some reports, their claimed target is President Trump. That may be true, but it may also be other American targets done during a presidency of Joe Biden. Their stated views give a very interesting picture.

According to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, as reported by Tyler O'Neil of PJ Media (emphasis mine):

In a speech during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani warned, “As I said after the martyrdom of Martyr Soleimani, I emphasise again that if you cut off Martyr Soleimani’s hand, we will cut off your leg from the region and we will continue the resistance until that day.” “One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act was that Trumpism ended and in a few days, the life of this criminal will end and he will go to the dustbin of history, and we are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability,” the Iranian president added, according to an Iranian government official English translation of the remarks.

Joe Biden, though, who campaigned on a vow to revive the Iran deal, is something different, though, in the minds of the mullahs, and it's something way less pretty.

According to Middle East expert Michael Knights, writing in Politico, there is plenty of reason to think that based on Iranian official statements, they view him as a useful boob, a weakling, a clown, a tool, and a loser.

Here's the talk in Tehran (emphasis mine):

Inside Iraq, the key Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, has warned against revenge attacks until Trump is gone, and even Mohammed al-Hashemi, an Iraqi government envoy sent to Iran, was quoted in Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper as beseeching Tehran to maintain calm “until the Biden administration takes over the presidency from Trump.”

Knights sums up with this:

Though the inauguration on January 20 will be an exhilarating moment for Joe Biden and his team, it is also a moment when his mettle could be tested. History has shown that Iran probes the resolve of U.S. administrations, and that it can simultaneously poke an American president in the eye and sit at a negotiating table. Iran is struggling to restrain its proxies from seeking revenge but may see the opening of a Biden administration as the first safe moment to do so. Every other potential aggressor in the world will be watching and taking note.

So the game here for the mullahs is to take their revenge when Joe Biden is president, killing U.S. troops, or maybe even killing President Trump, because Biden in the saddle is the best way to get away with it. Talk like this signals they take him for a fool.

And of course, he is. He's senile to start. He's also gifted with extremely bad judgment, making every bad possible call on the Middle East in the past, including opposing the killing of Osama bin Laden. Now that he's "won" the presidency, Biden's desperate to return to the Iran deal, and to drop U.S. sanctions, something that delights the mullahs, given that they don't follow any treaty terms anyway. Just Joe Biden does, tying America's hands. What crazed dictator wouldn't want that?

What we know for sure is that the mullahs are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of a President Joe Biden, both to attack, to get away with, and to wheedle.

Their mullah view of him matches precisely that of Osama bin Laden, who also sought a Biden presidency since he also viewed Biden as a fool. Last April, Fox News came out with this report:

Usama bin Laden wanted to assassinate then-President Barack Obama so that the "totally unprepared" Joe Biden would take over as president and plunge the United States "into a crisis," according to documents seized from bin Laden's Pakistan compound when he was killed in May 2011.



My observations at the time were here:

It's significant, as Fox News noted, that Biden did oppose the raid that picked off bin Laden in 2011, which rather demonstrates the accurate calculation of bin Laden's views on Biden's judgment. If Biden in fact were president in 2011 and was the leader calling the shots, bin Laden would be alive today, still plotting and conducting ever more evil terror attacks. It's as though America dodged a bullet that he wasn't. That ought to be a warning to voters about the capacities of this guy. As Biden rises in the polls in the wake of a coronavirus-weary America, ugly creatures remain out there, watching, making their calculations about which leaders serve their purposes best.

The ugly creatures are emerging from the ocean now, and making their threats.

Meanwhile, the rest of the backdrop is worth noting, too.

The press, for one, is focused on a ridiculous claim that President Trump is busy making threats, pay no attention to the mullah assassination threat, the New York Times didn't see it as fit to be reported. In its story about the turnback of the U.S. aircraft carrier Nimitz from the Persian Gulf:

In recent weeks, Mr. Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran on Twitter, and in November top national security aides talked the president out of a pre-emptive strike against an Iranian nuclear site. It is unclear whether Mr. Trump was aware of Mr. Miller’s order to send the Nimitz home.

See, Trump is the bad guy here, not Iran. It then gets comical with this outraged statement from a swamp expert, commenting on the withdrawal of the aircraft carrier:

“This decision sends at best a mixed signal to Iran, and reduces our range of options at precisely the wrong time,” said Matthew Spence, a former top Pentagon Middle East policy official. “It calls into serious question what the administration’s strategy is here.”

So Trump is supposed to reveal his strategy to the mullahs instead of keeping them befuddled and guessing? No wonder we never win wars, with experts around like this.

At least, that is, before Trump came along.

The bottom line here is that the mullahs are waiting for their chance for revenge and the question is under which presidency they'll strike. Yes, they hate Trump and they like anniversaries.. But based on their reading of President Trump and a coming President Biden, it's far more likely that they'll test the shuffling, greedy, appeasing and stupid Biden over the muscular and resolute Trump. That's not good news for the rest of us, as if having a new president forced on us by fraud weren't bad enough.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of CNN screen shot via shareable YouTube and public domain image.