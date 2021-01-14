Liz Cheney, pre-eminent backstabber

Whether it's a country at war, a criminal organization like the Mafia, or a dysfunctional family, the most loathsome within any group is a traitor. I thought of that when hearing Wyoming rep. Liz Cheney announce that she'll vote to impeach President Trump and is urging other Republicans to do likewise. Giving weight to Cheney's effort is the fact that she's the third ranking Republican in the House.

Cheney's rationale for impeachment centers on the events after the Stop the Steal rally, of which she said:

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capital to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of the presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic. Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.

Such a wild mischaracterization of that protest is more worthy of the left-wing paid propagandists on CNN than a Republican leader. The misinformation and distortions that Cheney is now using to smear Trump are reminiscent of the lies her father Dick Cheney used to involve the U.S. in the Iraq war. The fact that Trump called out Dick Cheney and the rest of the Republican war hawks in 2016 for that folly, one of the greatest in U.S. history, still grates on daughter Liz.

Like her daddy, Liz is a proponent of the American Empire regardless of the cost in U.S. blood and treasure. Whenever Trump tried to pull troops home from Afghanistan, South Korea, and Germany, she was there to lead the GOP opposition. You would think the people in a state like Wyoming could find a better representative than the likes of Cheney.

As much as anything, Cheney's behavior crystallized all that is wrong with the Republican establishment. It is filled with people like her. The sooner they are all purged from office, the better. The problem Trump had from day one with enacting his MAGA agenda was he had enemies before him (Democrats, the media) and backstabbers behind him (GOPe). It's a wonder the man accomplished as much as he did.

Image: Milonica.