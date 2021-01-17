Biden’s party seeks to divide and destroy, not unite and heal

“Progressives,” i.e. leftists, tend to get elected by claiming all they care about is justice, meaning other people’s relative power. They use these other groups who they believe care mostly about their own power, groups such as women, gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders, transvestites, atheists, abortion proponents, and others, to get their own power. Those on the left care only about power – theirs -- and they obtain and enhance it by utilizing the greed of others while deliberately marginalizing, or “cancelling,” those who may actually care about their country first… a tragic irony indeed.

The left’s endless quest for power knows no bounds, brooks no dissent, tolerates no questions. Its ends famously justify its means. It is less charitable to its “enemies” now, after the Capitol incursion, than the Union was to The South after the Civil War saw the death of hundreds of thousands of its citizens. In his Second Inaugural Address, Lincoln said,

“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan -- to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Today’s left impeached the president – again -- days before he was leaving office anyway, and is threatening to blacklist, fine, expel, cancel, “deprogram,” “re-educate,” or incarcerate any or all of his 75 million+ supporters. They are casually tossing around terms like “cleansing” and “treason.” By contrast, Grant’s surrender demands of Lee at Appomattox Courthouse essentially stated, “lay down your arms and go home.” No one in the Army of Northern Virginia was even charged with treason.

Today’s left, like the Southern slaveholders it loves to denigrate, is inherently -- and proudly -- evil. While the South was protecting slavery of the body, today’s left is seeking slavery of the mind, heart, and soul. There were 3,950,528 slaves in the U.S. in 1860. Only a small percentage of white families owned slaves. Today, virtually all conservatives are in danger of being targeted, controlled, silenced, and stripped of their constitutional rights by the left. We don’t need a Green New Deal, we need a Second Emancipation Proclamation and/or Declaration of Independence. From Big Tech, Academia, the mainstream media, Hollywood, Big Business, and the rest of our institutions dominated by the angry left.

A little more than a decade before the Civil War began, “The Missouri Compromise of 1850” was passed, an attempt to appease both the North and the South by giving each some of what it wanted. It failed miserably.

Today, a sort of “Misery Compromise of 2021” is taking shape. This “compromise” features Democrats and Blue States telling conservatives and Red States, “We are going to do whatever the hell we want… and you are going to accept it.”

In one sense, red states today have even less power than the Southern states did prior to the Civil War, due to rapidly changing demographics and the encroachment of a massive federal government, many of whose functionaries are unelected and effectively unaccountable.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (cropped) CC BY-SA 2.0 license