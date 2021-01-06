America's rendezvous with destiny

The enemy media have again jumped on a phone call with Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to claim that the president's trying to come up with new votes to overturn the election. What President Trump was actually asking Raffensperger is to audit Georgia's votes, officially expose the fraudulent votes, then have those votes removed from Biden's current total. In Georgia, just taking out the dead vote, 10,315, and felons, 2,560, overturns that state's election results.

This same applies in other states — Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — where removing clearly identified illegal votes changes the election results. Yet none of these states has adjusted its total.

The president's team is reiterating the same numbers of stolen votes again and again in an attempt to expose the fraud, but that wears thin — sounds like they're just juggling statistics to make their case. As a result, the numbers lose their significance.

The president's team should show the impact of every single provable batch of illegal votes. Subtract that number from Biden's totals and show what should be the official total once illegal votes are removed. As it stands, exposing the fraud versus actually addressing the fraud has become just another political exercise.

But it's not a political game. These governors, secretaries of state, judges, and congressmen need to go home at night and look into their children's eyes. How will their actions in this election affect those kids?

Are these people standing down because of threats, blackmail, or bribes? Mob tactics are very real in this election, and for those who never got to watch The Godfather, those persuasion methods do work.

Every official who's passed on his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution or failed to uphold justice needs to take a minute and think of someone besides himself. Maybe, just maybe, these people could think of their own children, their grandchildren, of the millions of American children who will suffer the consequences of their accepting an illegal election. Those kids will never again have free elections.

To think the 2020 election wouldn't be our last free election if Democrats are allowed to steal this one is folly. These thugs are pulling off the greatest heist in history, stealing the most powerful nation on earth. Who really believes they will ever again stop cheating and hold free and fair elections?

"When annual elections end, there slavery begins." —John Adams

If we allow them to end free elections, it's over, because tyrants never give power back once they've seized it. Look at Xi Jinping. China, now the world's largest economy, wasn't enough for him. He had to have Hong Kong, had to force his oppressive rule on a democratic jurisdiction, crush Hong Kong citizens to quell resistance, take their businesses, seize their wealth. And he plans to keep taking until he rules the world.

So we know from history where illegal leaders will take our country. They'll tighten restrictions on speech, guns, and assembly to make sure no group can rise up to take their country back. They'll finish off small businesses to make their state stores — Walmart, Costco, Target — undisputed king. They'll crack down on churches because religion is a threat to totalitarianism. And they'll "spread the wealth around" — take people's hard earned money and redistribute it to favored groups.

Don't take my word for it. Look at every country that lost free elections, whose people lost their right to choose their own leaders. We all say we don't want to be another Venezuela, but maybe we already are, just at a different stage. Venezuela was once the richest, most stable democracy in Latin America.

Maybe these officials, governors, secretaries of state, judges, and congressmen should take just a second to ponder the horrors they're inflicting on their own children, on their country, on the American people. Maybe, in a rare act of courage, they should risk their safety, refuse a bribe, or let the blackmailer tell all if it will save millions of Americans from a totalitarian takeover. This is their moment to fight for liberty or surrender to tyranny.

"You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children's children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done." —Ronald Reagan

How many of these officials will be able to tell their children that they "did all that could be done"? Or how many will have to confess, too late, that they did nothing to "preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth"?

Our rendezvous with destiny is here.

Image via Pxhere.