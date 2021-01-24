The Corrupt Bargain redux

When Donald Trump took the office of President of the United States in January of 2017, one of the first things he did was to put a bust of former President Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office A contemporary president giving a "shout out" of sorts to President Jackson seemed odd at first. Old Hickory certainly has not found much favor in today's "woke" history and politics, which is why it was quickly discarded by Joe Biden).

But upon further analysis, Trump and Jackson do seem very similar. Jackson was a populist, put America first, loved our country, was foul-mouthed, hated the elites, and was insanely despised by the Washington, DC permanent class. Trump likening himself to Jackson does make perfect since. Trump, like Jackson, was never accepted by the refined and cultured circles of the DC elite.

One thing that President Trump did not know back in January of 2017, was just how much he would be like Old Hickory. Especially when it came to a corrupt bargain by his enemies costing him the presidency.

In the Election of 1824, Jackson and three others ran for president. Jackson had the most popular votes as well as the most Electoral College votes, but not enough to win. John Quincy Adams was able to convince Henry Clay to give Adams all of his electoral votes. And soon after that, Adams gave Clay the position of Secretary of State. So, with this deal, known to pro-Jackson historians as The Corrupt Bargain, Adams becomes President, Clay becomes Secretary of State, and Jackson becomes mad as hell. And Jackson calls out this “corrupt bargain" for four long and bitter years. And the masses felt that Jackson had actually 'won', and thus they had been cheated out of their votes.

The Corrupt Bargain today centers around the mass media (CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NY Times, Washington Post, et. al) and Big Tech (Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Amazon) collusion with Joe Biden. The usual suspects of the mass media and the oligarchs of big tech in Silicon Valley have undertaken two desperate acts that were clearly unfair and borderline illegal to hurt Trump's reelection of 2020. First, they reported non-news or unfounded news or simply fake news against Donald Trump for four years to make him look bad. Second, they refused to report any real and accurate negative news that would hurt Joe Biden's candidacy.

The Media and the oligarchs of Silicon Valley hyped four straight and unyielding years of Russia Russia Russia!, impeachment, faux whistleblowers, the Mueller Report, and rogue FBI/CIA, while at the same time refused to seriously investigate or cover the stories of Deep state illegal wiretapping, China, Biden's misogynistic behavior with women, Biden hiding in the basement, Hunter Biden's laptop, and the Biden family's corrupt financial ties to Ukraine and China.

In the writing of history, almost as important as what the historian writes, is what the historian does not write. In the history books, what is not put on the written page is crucial. Big tech and the media did not want anything on the written page that negatively affected Biden's chances. The censorship of real news by them probably changed the course of history. Certainly, today's Corrupt Bargain's censorship and Pravda/TASS type of behavior suppressing the real news changed the 2020 election outcome. This censorship would be enough to make George Orwell blush.

Only time will tell exactly what the results of this modern day Corrupt Bargain will be. A collusion by the elites and ruling class that stifles free speech, censors real news, and tells the masses to "sit down and shut up or else" tend to make 75 million voters want to do things they normally would not. Andrew Jackson came back four years after the first Corrupt Bargain to win the presidency in the Elections of 1828 and then 1832. Only time will tell whether this Corrupt Bargain II will be as favorable to Donald J. Trump. As always, at the end of the day, it will inevitably be up to the American people.

