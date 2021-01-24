1954 was a great year for Hank Aaron

Today, we recall 1954 or Hank Aaron's first year in the majors. Two years before, he was with the Negro American League champion Indianapolis Clowns.

Like other young players, Hank Aaron went to spring training in 1954 hoping to crack the major league roster. It happened when veteran Bobby Thomson of "The Giants win the pennant" fame was injured. Aaron made the roster and you know the rest of the story.

Early in the 1954 season, he hit # 1 of those career 755 home runs . The pitcher was veteran Vic Raschi, the former Yankee now pitching for the Cardinals.

I saw Aaron play in 1971. I followed his career closely, from collecting baseball cards as a kid to catching the games on TV.