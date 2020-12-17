Why Democrats always hide their true agenda

The media and Democrats' playbook is always the same.

Their radical big-government policies are not popular, so they hide the truth about them from the public.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were essentially kept in the basement while the media and other Democrats repeatedly attacked Trump.

While Twitter and Facebook executives were helping and contributing to Biden, they were censoring Trump and his supporters, while burying negative stories on Biden. They never censored Biden, no matter how much he lied.

Currently, Biden and Obama are telling their supporters to shut up about defunding the police, a standard trope coming from the left, because voters don’t like it. They say they can get to it later. Defunding police is rephrased to call it reimagining the police or some other intentionally misleading term. When Republicans want to slow down the increase or freeze education spending, food stamps, Medicaid, or Medicare, the media and other Democrats call them drastic cuts and that Republicans don’t care about health care, or children, and that they want people to starve. When Democrats want to drastically cut police budgets it is called “reimagining."

In 2009, Obama, Biden, and the Democrats repeatedly lied to get Obamacare passed. They told everyone the known lies that Obamacare would allow you to keep your doctor, keep your plan, and that your premiums would go down substantially. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats must pass the bill to see what was in it. The results of Obamacare showed that prices skyrocketed, and choice was taken away. Money was also taken from Medicare to fund Obamacare. Life expectancy unexpectedly dropped for three straight years. Through it all, the media cheers and wants more government run health care. Facts don’t matter.

Obama and other Democrats have also always wanted single payer (or rather, government-run) health care, but know they have to hide what they want from the public, so they attack private-sector incrementally with the full support of the compliant media. They truly don’t care how many jobs they destroy in the private sector as they move towards socialism. They also try to hide the word 'socialism' from the public as much as possible.

Here's just one example from the days of President Obama:

Obama for Single-Payer Before He Was Against It In 2003, Obama said he supports a single-payer health care system, and that the only reason we “may not get there immiediately” is “because first we have to take back the White House, we have to take back the Senate, and we have to take back the House” – which, of course, we have: “I happen to be a proponent of a single payer universal health care program…I see no reason why the United States of America, the wealthiest country in the history of the world, spending 14 percent of its Gross National Product on health care cannot provide basic health insurance to everybody. And that’s what Jim is talking about when he says everybody in, nobody out. A single payer health care plan, a universal health care plan. And that’s what I’d like to see. But as all of you know, we may not get there immediately. Because first we have to take back the White House, we have to take back the Senate, and we have to take back the House.” – Barack Obama, 2003

When power-hungry greedy Democrats want more money, they talk about people paying their “fair” share. They claim the people who like lower taxes and smaller government are 'greedy.' Doesn’t “fair share” sound nice? But there is never enough money for the politicians and bureaucrats.

Republicans are called anti-abortion and pro-life. Democrats are not called pro-abortion and pro-death. Nope, they are called pro-choice. That is so much more pleasant than pro-death. Democrats who say women have freedom of choice don’t think they should have freedom of choice on what health care to buy.

Democrats claim that their lockdown policies are based on science, but the statistical data do not support that. They do not determine who is essential or non-essential and what businesses to destroy based on science. Why do they close churches but keep liquor and marijuana stores open? Could it be the tax revenue? There was no data to ever support closing schools. yet many children are still suffering.

Biden and Harris both said in debates that they would ban fracking but in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, Biden lied and called Trump a liar for telling the truth. Twitter and Facebook never blocked Biden’s lies.

The Democrats claim their policies to get rid of oil are based on science, but there are no scientific data that show a direct link between temperatures, storm activity, sea levels, and oil consumption. They just repeat the talking point that the science is settled to intentionally mislead the public. No matter how wrong the previous dire predictions of the last 100 years have been, they just act like they are telling the truth. People who tell the scientific truth, which is that the climate has always changes cyclically and naturally, are called liars, anti-science, climate change deniers and stupid to beat them into submission.

The Democrat big government programs are called the Great Society programs and anti-poverty programs. They are neither. They are programs to move towards socialism and are meant to keep more people poor and dependent on government. They encouraged the breakup of the family which is the greatest indicator of who will end up in poverty.

Trump’s economic programs took unemployment levels of people of all races and educations levels to record lows, substantially raised stagnant wages for those at the bottom and reduced poverty levels to record lows at the end of 2019. And most of the media and other Democrats show how little they cared about minorities and the poor by rooting against and seeking to reverse those policies. They intentionally lie when they say Trump’s policies only benefit the rich. They claim that the phrase “Make America Great Again” is racist and bad. But somehow an idiotic phrase “Build Back Better” is fine.

The media and other Democrats claim that they have always peacefully supported an incoming president, but that is a bald-faced lie. Many Democrats didn’t attend Trump’s inauguration. They started calling for his impeachment, based on the lies about Russian collusion before Trump took office. The Obama/Biden team was so helpful during the transition that they spent their time using their time unmasking, spying on, and targeting people like then-president-elect Trump's National Security Advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn.

Democrats claim they believe in the law, the Constitution and that no one is above the law, but their actions and policies show they don’t care. They support sanctuary cities and states, don’t care that election officials violated their constitution and laws, and cheered wildly as Obama dictatorially and unconstitutionally changed immigration laws. Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, John Brennan, Eric Holder, and others were all above the law. Other Democrats let looters and arsonists go but you better not keep your restaurant or gym open in defiance of your masters.

If anybody wants to see the where the tactics of the media and other Democrats comes from just refer to Saul Alinsky’s Rules for radicals.

RULE 8: “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. (Attack, attack, attack from all sides, never giving the reeling organization a chance to rest, regroup, recover and re-strategize.) RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)

Most of the people pretending to be journalists are worthless and dangerous to our prosperity, freedom, democracy, and survival as a great country. They are the existential threat because they have spent decades campaigning for Democrats and their leftist policies. They truly ramped up their baseless attacks the last four years.

