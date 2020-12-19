What’s happening in Minnesota bodes ill for Democrats

Across America, the Wuhan virus has allowed Democrats to implement some of their long-desired plans for “reforming” America in a properly Marxist mold. One of the most hallowed plans, which academia promotes, is “de-incarceration” (i.e., ending prisons). The other one, although it’s kept hush-hush, is to end that pesky, morality-driven, hard-working, freedom-loving middle class. Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz is working on both issues, with disastrous results for good people. That’s why this arrogant societal manipulation could soon prove to be the Democrats’ downfall.

Daniel Horowitz, writing at The Blaze, exposes what Walz is doing. The human face of these horrible leftist policies is Larvita McFarquhar:

Larvita McFarquhar is America embodied. An African-American single mom with four children to support, Larvita never asked for handouts. She opened Haven’s Garden, in Lynd, Minnesota, a family-oriented restaurant with an attached gymnasium for kids to have a good time. She is the ultimate entrepreneur and family woman, but in Walz’s Sodom and Gomorrah, she is now a criminal. She had the audacity to pursue the rights spelled out in the Declaration of Independence and kept her business open at great expense with full compliance with all the unscientific distancing restrictions.

For the crime of feeding her family, Walz, through the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, is filing documents to imprison McFarquhar for trying to stay afloat.

Things are different if you’re an actual criminal in Walz’s state, rather than a hard-working single mother:

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as part of the state’s Board of Pardons, voted to immediately commute the life sentence of Myon Burrell after he served 18 years for the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. He intended to kill someone else in a gang fight that day, but a stray bullet hit Edwards in the heart while she was in her home doing schoolwork. Burrell’s cousin and jailmate testified in 2002 that he confessed to the killing, and Timothy Oliver, the intended victim of the shooting, testified that Burrell pulled the trigger. But, of course, Burrell and his lawyer maintain that he is an innocent man. Why did Walz release him? The “science” of teenage killers! “We cannot turn a blind eye to the developments in science and law as we look at this case,” said Walz. “We can't shackle our children in 2020,” added Walz. “We need to grow as our science grows.”

I can’t help it. Whenever I hear a Democrat intone “science” to justify the current Marxist social or economic project the Democrats are pushing, I think of the mad doctor in Thomas Dolby’s classic video for the hit song, “She Blinded Me With Science”:

In Walz’s case, “science” holds that working mothers must go to jail, and killers must hit the streets. The latter situation has been a disaster for Minnesotans, especially in the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis:

There is so much crime in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties that they are forced to call in police from surrounding areas. Carjackings in Minneapolis were up 537% this November over last year. According to Neighborhood Scout, "With a crime rate of 42 per one thousand residents, St. Paul has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 24." What's their response? Ramsey County's prison population shrank by 43% from 2010 to 2019, and that was before the coronavirus jailbreak. Hennepin County has lifted bail requirements for 20 felony-level crimes.

Please read the rest of Horowitz’s article here. People need to understand what leftist Democrat governance is doing to Americans.

Democrats currently believe they’re flying high. Their election fraud got Biden his Electoral College votes and they believe that they can get a lock on Congress too. Across America, Democrats are implementing long-desired policies regarding de-criminalization, education, economic redistribution, and population control (not in the form of forced abortions – yet – but in the form of imprisoning law-abiding citizens in their own homes).

All these policies are having disastrous results. The only way Democrats will be able to remain in office is through the same election fraud they may have gotten away with it in 2020 (and before?). Currently, Democrat voters are on board with the fraud. However, as Democrat policies destroy their lives, they won’t be so forgiving in future elections.

IMAGE: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. YouTube screengrab.