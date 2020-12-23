What Melania should tell Jill

Can someone get First Lady Melania Trump a copy of "Grover Cleveland: A Style in Courage" by Allan Nevins"?.

According to Gromer Jeffers, Jr.,who writes about Texas politics, this is what First Lady Francis Cleveland said to a staffer on the way out:

“I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, for I want to find everything just as it is now, when we come back again. We are coming back four years from today.”

As you may remember, President Cleveland won in 1884, lost in 1888 and came back in 1892. As my history professor used to say, he was # 22 and # 24!

Time will tell whether President Trump is # 45 and # 47 or maybe # 48 if someone replaces # 46.

My guess is that he won't run, as tempting as it may be. I think that he will support VP Mike Pence or Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

By 2024, President Trump will be 78 and who knows about his health or Melania's interest in going through all of this over again? I think that Mrs. Trump has been treated very poorly by a media who thought that Michelle Obama should be be First Lady forever.

So who knows about 2024? I wouldn't be surprised if Melania tells Jill to keep the "Make America great" poster around just in case her husband walks down another escalator.

Image: Marc Nozell