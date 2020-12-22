Washington Post stoops to Nazi imagery against Republicans

When it seems the media can't stoop any lower, along comes The Washington Post to prove that assessment wrong.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, The Post published a cartoon that encompassed nearly a full page using Nazi imagery to demonize Americans — specifically Republicans with whom the Post's editors disagree. In it, shockingly, dozens of Republicans are depicted as scheming rats.

The cartoon by Ann Telnaes is entitled "All the Republican rats" with the subheading: "All of the state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members who collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office." The gripe as depicted by the cartoon and its captions is that Republicans and the president, to put it beyond mildly, do not have the constitutionally given right to challenge the elections, as laid out in the Constitution.

Is it only the Democrats who are allowed to exercise their constitutionally given rights to challenge elections? Democratic candidate Al Gore challenged the presidential vote count of 2000, in full coordination with what the Constitution deemed allowable. The Post didn't use such abominations of cartoons against Gore and those Democrats who supported him!

But this affront, in what is clearly a media war against the current president and Republicans in general, promotes just the kind of demonization and dehumanization that the Nazis used against the Jews to justify the Holocaust. This has crossed the line. The Washington Post, imitating Nazi propaganda, has crashed through the floor of decency. A retraction and apology are in order!