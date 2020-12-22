Perfect example of media’s gotcha journalism on Trump

President Trump was just criticized for not being in the lead in receiving Covid-19 vaccine, even as controversy reigns over who should get priority. “Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines,” headlined the Chicago Tribune.

But Ed Lasky quipped, “I am old enough to remember when Trump was excoriated for being treated for Covid-19 while poor people did not get the same treatment.”

And, boy is he right: “Trump, Carson tout covid-19 treatments as lifesavers. But regular people find them harder to get,” headlined an article by Josh Dawsey in the Washington Post less than a month ago, on November 25.

“Frankly, the image of Trump coming out of Walter Reed and being better so quickly, I think it really gave a lot of people a false sense of security regarding what a treatment can do,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “The reality is, people who have extra access to the latest and greatest treatments are not your average person. . . . People don’t realize how inaccessible these drugs are.”

“‘Covid is all about privilege’: Trump’s treatment underscores vast inequalities in access to care” headlined an article by Casey Ross in Statnews

As the symptoms of Covid-19 took hold, President Trump got an infusion of an experimental antibody cocktail and was whisked by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. When his oxygen levels dipped, he was quickly put on a steroid normally given to patients with severe cases of the disease. At every step of the way, the president has had a team of expert physicians carefully monitoring his care. That experience is a world away from the stressful waiting game most patients wade through after a positive test.

And you knew this was coming: “A Black family battled covid-19 at the same time as Trump. It devastated them,” headlines a Washington Post article by Matthew E. Miller.

The Chicago Tribune wants us to know that you can forget about herd Immunity, too.

The leader of the Trump administration’s vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should receive the vaccine. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the vaccine is safe for those who have recovered and offers stronger and potentially longer protection than does the virus itself. “We know that infection doesn’t induce a very strong immune response and it wanes over time. So I think, as a clear precaution, it is appropriate to be vaccinated because it’s safe,” he said. “I think people should be vaccinated, indeed.”

Vaccinations (and masks and lockdowns?) forever? No matter what, you can be sure, Trump is wrong, and always will be in the eyes of mainstream journalists.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky