Wake up, America! The COVID-19 experts keep getting it wrong

I'm writing this on November 29, 2020, which is 334 calendar days since January 1, 2020, which is roughly the day the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic arrived on our shores. Early in late January and mid-February, the experts came to our president and informed him of the coronavirus and told him that, if nothing was done, we would have seen between 1.4 and 2.2 million Americans die.

President Trump acted! That's way, on calendar day 334 we have the following:

189,811,827 total tests performed

13,054,593 positive tests

257,119 confirmed dead.

Our Infection Rate is 6.88%, which down from 16.66% at the end of April!

Our Reported Death Rate is 1.97%, which is down from 5.54% at the end of April!

Our medical system was never overwhelmed! The panic and hysteria that the media, entertainment, education, and politicians drummed up never happened.

Obviously, our president's decisive action worked because he saved between 1.14 and 1.94 million Americans, right?

On October 15, 2020, Joe Biden stated he would listen to the experts. At the time, his experts, including Dr. Fauci, held that, by December 31, 2020, the pandemic would have killed 400,000 Americans.

Based on the predictions from Biden's experts, as of calendar day 334, we should have had 361,024 dead, rather than the 257,119 who actually died (and that is assuming, of course, that the mortality counts are accurate, which many claim is not the case). The average number of deaths reported per day so far is 770, not the 1,093 they claimed, yet they still insist that 400,000 will die by year's end.

That means starting on November 29, if the experts are correct, 4,465 people must die every day until 31 December 2020!

Wake up, America!

Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the experts are frauds who simply want to keep the entrenched bureaucracy feeding at the taxpayer's trough.

Even if we date the start of COVID-19 in America to February 1, the experts' numbers are still wrong. Our average death rate would be 848 per day, not 770, which is still below the 1,093 daily deaths the experts claimed. Additionally, as of last Saturday, Americans would still have to die at a rate of 4,465 per day to reach 400,000 deaths by the end of the year. With mortality declining, that's highly unlikely.

(Aside from the specifically linked information, all of the data in this post comes from the COVID Tracking Project .)

