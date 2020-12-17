Trying to figure out why they hated Trump so much

American Thinker gets lots of emails. What showed up repeatedly in the American Thinker inbox on Wednesday was a long list of the possible reasons that leftists hate Donald Trump and deride him as the worst person and the worst present, ever to hold that office. Each of those reasons, of course, is an accomplishment that all fair and honorable people should find impressive. The post not only highlights what Trump was able to do despite non-stop resistance from within the administration, from Congress, and from the media, but it also highlights the left’s absence of values.

The list appears at the Abyssus Abyssum Invocat / Deep Calls To Deep blog, home of a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, and Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas. The Bishop, though, got the list, credited to E.P. Unim, after it showed up in one Rip McIntosh’s impressive newsletters.

The list resonated with me because of a conversation I had with a young leftist who told me there’s no evidence of fraud. When I answered with information about eyewitness evidence, data analyses, or the fact that every single metric in the world (enthusiasm, oil prices, cookie sales, you name it) supported a Trump blowout, he replied, “That’s ridiculous. The proof that there’s no fraud is that 81 million people voted for Biden because that’s how much they hated Trump.”

That’s essentially E.P. Unim’s premise:

I’m still trying to understand what 80 million voters disliked about President Trump so much that they decided to cast their votes for a man who served forty-seven years in government and has done absolutely nothing for the American people. And, I’m still flabbergasted that those same people would vote for a woman to serve as Vice President, a heartbeat away from the Presidency, with a rather checkered and not so moral past. I wondered why they despised and hated President Trump so much.

And then the list starts. Did they hate that he made cruelty to animals a felony, or that he put money into stopping the opioid crisis, or that he killed terrorists without risking American lives, or that he didn’t start a war with North Korea, or that he slashed drug prices?

Perhaps you dislike that he signed a law ending the gag-order on pharmacists that prevented them from sharing money-saving options on prescriptions? Is your dislike for President Trump based on the fact that he signed the Save Our Seas Act, which funds $10 million per year to clean tons of plastic and garbage from the ocean? Did you dislike that he signed a bill for airports to provide breastfeeding stations for nursing moms? How about the fact that he signed the biggest wilderness protection and conservation bill in a decade, designating 375,000 acres as protected land, was that why you dislike him?Did you dislike that he loves America and puts Americans first? Did you dislike that he made a gay man the ambassador to Germany and then asked him to clean up national security and un-classify as much of it as possible for transparency? Did you dislike that he’s kept almost every campaign promise (with zero support from Congress who work against him daily!) plus 100 more promises because Washington was much more broken than he or any of us thought? Do you dislike that he works for free, donating his entire $400,000 salary to different charities? Did you feel that he did this for four years because he was “showboating?” Do you dislike that he’s done more for the black community than every other President? Do you dislike that he listened to senator Scott and passed Invest In Opportunity Zones to help minorities?

The above examples of President Trump’s “hateful” accomplishments are just a small fraction of what’s included in the list. When you read it, it becomes less and less believable that Biden, a man who spent 47 years in government doing nothing except enriching himself, could inspire 81 million people to vote for him (including more blacks than voted for Obama, despite Trump increasing his share of black votes).

If 81 million people did indeed hate Trump’s staggering list of accomplishments, many of which were ostensibly on leftist bucket lists, we have a country so morally and intellectually bankrupt that we don’t deserve a president like Trump. We really do deserve Biden.

Alternatively, we have a single political party so morally bankrupt that it engaged in massive cheating to elevate a fading, demented, corrupt nonentity to the White House. And it did so, not because it wanted him as president, but to keep its hold on the Deep State and, after pushing Biden out, to hand power to a true leftist who will be the third term of Barack Obama Unchained.

IMAGE: It’s you they hate; Donald Trump got in the way meme. Source unknown.