Trump's gambit

I have some very liberal friends who are absolutely giddy about Joe Biden’s potential presidency. Truth be told, they don’t love Biden and among themselves, behind closed doors and shuttered windows, in the dead of night, they quietly whisper that Biden has exceeded his expiration date. They know. Unfortunately, they have been conditioned by the media for four years to hate Trump with a white hot passion and now rejoice that he and his annoying tweets will soon be gone with the wind.

The perfect storm of their hatred for Trump and malicious election fraud combined to give Sleepy Joe more votes than even Obama could muster. That is some impressive cheating. The church bells are ringing-evil Trump will be replaced and they don’t really care who is sitting behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office on Jan. 21, 2021. The Democrats would have nominated Barabbas if it helped them facilitate the expulsion of Trump.

Actually, I am profoundly sad for Joe. At his advanced age and obviously suffering declining cognitive skills, Joe should be sitting on a beach in Hawaii, under an umbrella drinking a Pina Colada and enjoying the final chapter of his life. Instead, the Democrats and the media dragged Joe across the finish line and think that he will occupy the Oval Office in January. I think that their endgame is flawed because Trump’s king is still on the board and the game isn’t over.

Across America, seventy-four million, God-fearing, gun-loving, Bible-reading, deplorables are praying for a miracle. At this point, a Deus ex machina (an unexpected power or event saving a seemingly hopeless situation) is what is desperately needed to save our Republic. As Bonnie Tyler so eloquently sang, “Where have all the good men gone and where are all the Gods?”

The good men at the FBI and DOJ were suspiciously AWOL, the Supremes took a hard pass, and even Bill Barr, Trump’s deputy sheriff, left his tin star on the Resolute desk with a post-it note that probably read, “Things are getting real. I didn’t sign up for this.”

The evil creatures lurking in the shadows plotting to destroy America are now fighting for their political lives. These cowardly trolls hiding in the fetid Washington swamp have vowed to destroy our president and subsequently our nation by any means available.

In the movie, “A Few Good Men,” Weinberg and Galloway are discussing Marines. Weinberg says, “Why do you like them so much?” Galloway replies, “Because they stand upon a wall and say, 'Nothing is going to hurt you tonight, not on my watch.'”

Trump has been our Marine standing on the wall for four years battling the corrupt media, China, RINOs, slanderous lies, treasonous subordinates, evil tech giants and enemies ensconced in the FBI, DOJ and CIA. Every night Trump whispers to Americans, “Go to sleep. Nothing will harm you on my watch.”