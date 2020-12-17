The 'tell' missed round the world

There’s a feeling of a dark cloud over our nation. For many of us, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling Joe Biden “president-elect,” felt like a punch to the gut.

How can this be? For any of us who have studied this day-and-night – we see the mountains of evidence of electoral fraud. Just this week, in Michigan, we got concrete evidence of fraud on the Dominion machines in Antrim County. All of us want to see investigations of Dominion voting machines not just in the rest of the state of Michigan – but every county in America that used Dominion machines.

It just feels too late.

Even Biden’s cabinet is filling out. Everywhere we turn, we get hit with more reinforcement that it’s over and that Biden is our president. Just accept it. The thought of going socialist on 1/20/21 is terrifying – and it should be. As with the various socialist experiments in places like Russia, Germany, China and Cambodia – we have been hearing a steady, rising drumbeat for enemies lists and retribution for those who love liberty and capitalism. We feel only a “packed” Supreme Court away from effectively losing our Constitution forever. For many of us, it’s understood that neither Biden nor Kamala Harris matters. It’s their New World Order cabal that already has – and will continue – to make all the calls.

So – it hit me on the appropriately ominous and gray day of last Saturday’s Army-Navy game, that there was a very simple yet unmistakable “tell.” A decorated chaplain marched out with Trump and a couple other officers at the games opening ceremony. With Trump a few feet away – the chaplain began to pray. We saw close-ups of the faces of the young cadets in the crowd as he spoke. Around forty seconds in, the good chaplain prayed, “Here on this field, two teams will strive with all their might to win. But soon, in the days ahead, we may ask them to deploy to the field of battle. And on that day they will serve as one team and strive with all their might to win in defense of our nation.”

Seeing those fine cadets and knowing many tough vets, I can tell you that there is still the fire and the will to defend our liberty. We just do not see it in hardly any of our political class because of the deliberate and successful attempt by outsiders to weaken and compromise our most vital institution.

Perhaps it hit me a bit more firmly because I had been reading Trump’s Executive Order of Sept. 12, 2018. Crafted more than two years ago – it was incredibly clear to me that Trump and his advisors absolutely anticipated this seditious and massive voter and election fraud. To me – what we have just witnessed is an insurrection. I encourage everyone to take some time to read the EO carefully. With little doubt, I believe you’ll see that it’s not mere speculation to then read meaning into the chaplain’s prayer.

Every one of us have been beyond disgusted for years as we watch huge crimes by Democrats go unpunished – and it seems – even un-investigated as well. The agencies and the courts meant to support the rule of law appear desperately subverted… just as we seem to need them the most.

I made my living for more than three decades in the financial markets. Back in late February and early March of 2009 the Dow Jones Industrial Average had plunged below 8,000. A sage commentator who seldom made market calls had finally had enough. CNBC’s Mark Haines made that call. He felt there was just overwhelming negativity – and yet, that value was still there. That very week, it turned – and it never looked back. Eleven years and 22,000 points later – it’s too bad he’s not around to celebrate that great call.

I’m calling this one. This is America. We have been severely compromised – and the solution may need to be a jarring one – but we still have that fighting spirit and iron resolve. It’s too bad that many of the best voices on the side of liberty have missed that.

From my view – this massive insurrection rises well above the bar of high treason. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe has a report due by 12/18 pursuant to Trump’s EO. We may well see that China and other enemy nations conspired with many Democrats and quite a few Republicans as well to overthrow the will of the American people.

This is the end of being beat down. In the next week or two – I believe we will begin winning far bigger than we’ve ever won yet. Very difficult times may lie ahead – yet I feel calm. America will win – again – and this time, entirely in her own defense.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of Pixabay public domain image and official U.S. government photo.