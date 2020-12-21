The study of 10,000,000 the pro-COVID lobby won't talk about

Make no mistake, there are people out there who love COVID, people who view it as manna from Heaven, people who can't get enough of COVID and would extend it forever and ever.

Most, of course, are not restaurant or gym owners, ordered to shut down and wait. They're the overclass and they're about amassing money and power.

Which may be why a gargantuan study on COVID transmission by asymptomatic individuals, from the city of Wuhan, China, is getting no attention, at least not here in the states.

According to the American Institute of Economic Research:

In this case, the carrier of rationality is a gigantic study conducted in Wuhan, China, of 10 million people. The article appears in Nature Communications, published November 20, 2020. The conclusion is not that asymptomatic spread is rare or that the science is uncertain. The study revealed something that hardly ever happens in these kinds of studies. There was not one documented case. Forget rare. Forget even Fauci’s previous suggestion that asymptomatic transmission exists but not does drive the spread. Replace all that with: never. At least not in this study for 10,000,000.

The World Health Organization has also found as much, noting that asymptomatic spreading is extremely rare. They posted a video here.

Now why would anyone listen to anything coming out of Wuhan, given the Chinese record on the matter? Quite simply, because the city was where the problem started, and the city has since gotten back to normal. Over in America, things are another story. The lockdowns extend and extend, with some so-called experts saying there won't be relief until 2022. The vaccine won't do it, the masks and stay-at-home-orders, the business shutdowns and the school closures have got to remain in place forever.

AIER notes:

We keep hearing about how we should follow the science. The claim is tired by now. We know what’s really happening. The lockdown lobby ignores whatever contradicts their narrative, preferring unverified anecdotes over an actual scientific study of 10 million residents in what was the world’s first major hotspot for the disease we are trying to manage. You would expect this study to be massive international news. So far as I can tell, it is being ignored.

Now, we know the experts and political leaders know this. If they didn't why would they, like Dr. Deborah Birx, so gladly gather for Thanksgiving, while telling the public it was just too, too, dangerous and therefore not to do it? Leftist political leaders from Gov. Gavin Newsom, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to the mayors of Chicago and Austin and more have all yelled about the importance of extending lockdowns and forcing the wearing of masks, while not bothering to obey such commands themselves. They don't believe this stuff. They just want you to.

The bad part about this is that this study reveals the truth of the matter -- that asymptomatic transmission is not a thing, it's not even a fact, and if the Chinese study is correct, it's simply never happened.

So all the talk and warnings about asymptomatic transmission, used as tand therefore, the entire rationale for locking down the country -- closing the beaches, shutting the gyms, shuttering the schools, ending the sports events, cancelling theatre productionss, saying 'no' to dance performances, destroying the bars and restaurants, cutting air travel, closing down churches, shutting down museums, quarantining incoming airline passengers -- is nonsense, strangling the substance of everyday American life for nothing.

The Chinese study is by far the biggest, but there are numerous other indicators suggesting the same, as the WHO official's statement indicates. The evidence is even empirical: How many of us have gone to Walmart, Costco or Target, wearing our flimsy masks, and catching nothing? We have been doing this for months, and just the law of averages would suggest we should eventually get it. But there really aren't any cases that I know about where it happened. Stores, not wanting bad publicity about superspreader events, have forced customers to wear masks and kept people with symptoms out. That mere experience would empirically confirm the Wuhan study, too.

It not only shows that the extended lockdowns have been a waste, it confirms the villainy of the Democrat officials who insisted on lockdowns, and continue to vow to extend them. Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf, I'm talking about you. Like three-card monte operators, they always have a new excuse to extend the lockdowns, while many have not followed it themselves. What it's looking more and more like is a bid to destroy America's entrepreneurial small business class, an important driver of America's phenomenal growth, a leg up for the poor, the immigrant, and the less educated, and a reliable source for Republican votes. These creatures are villains, the people who love COVID, the COVID lobby. It's time to put them out of business.

