The Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated Britain

News emerged on Sunday that the Chinese Communist Party has 1.95 million registered, loyal party members working in British corporations, government, and educational institutions. The American media, however, was completely disinterested in this story.

The Daily Mail spells out some of the details:

Loyal members of the Chinese Communist Party are working in British consulates, universities and for some of the UK's leading companies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. An extraordinary leaked database of 1.95 million registered party members reveals how Beijing's malign influence now stretches into almost every corner of British life, including defence firms, banks and pharmaceutical giants. [snip] While there is no evidence that anyone on the party membership list has spied for China – and many sign up simply to boost their career prospects – experts say it defies credulity that some are not involved in espionage [snip] The database was originally leaked on Telegram, the encrypted instant messaging app, and passed in September by a Chinese dissident to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which comprises more than 150 legislators around the world who are concerned by the influence and activities of the Chinese government. [snip] Detailed analysis of it by this newspaper reveals that: A party member who studied at St Andrews University worked at various consulates in Shanghai including that of the UK;

Chinese academics who swore the oath to assist the party attended British universities where they were involved in potentially sensitive areas of research including aerospace engineering and chemistry;

There were more than 600 party members across 19 branches working at the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2016. Both have drawn criticism for their response to Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong;

The pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca – both involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines – employed a total 123 party loyalists;

Firms with defence industry interests including Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce employed hundreds of party members.

There’s much to be concerned about that list. First, according to The Conservative Treehouse, the American media has refused to report on it:

The massive data-file [Download Here w/ Caution] was offered to all major international journalists and media organizations. All of the major U.S. media outlets did not want the data. As a consequence, media outlets within Australia and the U.K. are leading the release. NOTE: At the same time U.S. media were refusing the leaked information they were simultaneously criticizing a U.S. executive order blocking CCP members from visas’ longer than one month in duration, by claiming no-one had any way to know who was a CCP member. In essence, the U.S. corporate media did not want to know.

By any standard, it’s a major news story that the West’s greatest geopolitical rival has infiltrated Britain’s major businesses and institutions, but our American media resolutely closes its eyes. They’ll report on Trump’s two scoops of ice cream, but not that an ally has been infiltrated by communists.

Second, Britain is part of the “Five Eyes” network of nations that share intelligence information. Others in the network are Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. If the CCP members on the list have infiltrated British intelligence, they’ve also infiltrated American intelligence.

Third, there must be a comparable list for CCP members and fellow travelers embedded in American institutions. We can already name a handful: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years, Rep. Eric Swalwell’s girlfriend, a Harvard professor charged with selling biological secrets to China, and a UCLA professor convicted for selling missile chip technology to China.

And of course, there’s Hunter Biden, who’s under investigation for his China ties. A recently released email from Hunter strongly implicates Joe Biden too:

In an email dated September 21, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to Cecilia Browning, the general manager of an office building called “House of Sweden,” requesting that “keys” be “made available for new office mates.” Hunter Biden listed the “new office mates” as being Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary). Hunter Biden also requested a sign made for his office that stated “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).” CEFC China Energy was a Chinese conglomerate that was among the largest energy companies in China before going out of business a couple of years ago. CNN notes that the company “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.”

Biden and the Democrats have China ties and pro-China policies, but the America media has shut down any reporting about this information. In the geopolitical war between China and America, the recent massive election fraud – which may have been funded and abetted by China – has given us an American governing class that has pro-China, not pro-America, policies.

IMAGE: China fingerprint; Pixabay public domain.