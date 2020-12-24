Thanks, Dems, for stealing Christmas

My wife and I were shopping today and I realized how sad people appear this close to Christmas. Nobody smiles, all faces covered with masks, eyes cast down. This should be the season of joy and instead people are out of work, stuck at home, broke and depressed.

I mumbled to my wife that our country would be in better shape if Donald Trump had not been cheated out of re-election.

I realize that half of the country would still be angry, but games have winners and Trump collected 74 million votes. I will never believe that slow Joe Biden, campaigning from his basement, collected 80 million votes. The game was rigged. Trump was cheated out of victory by the miserable, conniving Democrats looking down from their mountain cave with hatred and envy on the happy deplorables living in Whoville towns across America. They had to ruin Christmas and make everyone sad -- it’s just their nature -- they really are that bad.

The Dems picked Joe Biden as their candidate who was about as appealing as leftover turkey in the fridge, four days after Thanksgiving. Even President Obama backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 instead of Joe, and he remained like lukewarm bathwater for most of the 2020 campaign. Biden ran his campaign from his basement and couldn’t draw enough fans to fill a parking lot when he did hobble out from Delaware (which wasn’t too often).

On election game day, Trump went into the locker-room at halftime with an enormous lead. Trump was five touchdowns ahead. During marching band performance, the crack Fox News announcers declared Biden the winner in Arizona and stabbed Trump in the back. When Trump returned to the field of battle, he was losing by three touchdowns.

This was obviously impossible but the Dems in the stands on the opposite side of the field cheered Biden’s sudden and miraculous good fortune. “We are the champions,” they cried and when the game ended, Biden was declared the winner. Juan Williams (at Fox) was asked after the game to respond to the blatant cheating and he replied, “What cheating? I didn’t see any cheating. Can you prove that there was cheating?” Trump appealed to the refs on the Supreme Court to at least look at the game tapes to prove duplicitous conduct but they were too busy measuring their offices for new window curtains and said to wait until Jan. 21 for their reply.

The Dems in their cave, after stealing an election, were convinced that they had destroyed Christmas, but they plotted one more miserable surprise. Nancy Pelosi and the grinches in the House could hear the pain of all the people across the land who had been forced into lockdowns for nearly a year because of COVID. Millions of people were out of work, schools were closed, money was tight, and food was getting scarce.

Pelosi was leaning up against her $24,000 freezer eating some of her $12 a pint ice cream and she hatched a plan in her little brain to ratchet up the misery index this Christmas. She got straight to work and together with Scrooges in the Democratic Party and helpful RINO Republicans, crafted a 5,593 page stimulus bill which was big on pork for her cronies and left just crumbs for the truly needy people in the country. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) tweeted: “No one will be able to read it in all its entirety. Special interests win. Americans lose.” That was the whole point. Pass the bill first and learn what is in it later, dummies.

In the cold winter of 2020, desperate men, women and children, patiently huddled in their homes and apartments waiting for help. Their rents were overdue, they faced eviction, and unpaid bills stacked up on the kitchen table. They pleaded for someone in government to step in and help them. All they heard were crickets. Finally, Nancy Pelosi, whose heart is the size of a prune, heard their cries and in one big magnanimous gesture, voted to mail them a whopping $600. Can you wrap your head around that? These poor, unfortunate people received, as part of a $1.4 trillion dollar spending package, six hundred lousy bucks.

Where did all the other money go you ask? Well, according to President Trump, they plan to send; $85.5 million to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion to Egypt and the Egyptian military (who will buy their weapons from Russia), $25 million for gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, $40 million for the closed Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., $1 billion for the Smithsonian, and $154 million for the National Gallery of Art.

I finally understand why so many Americans are depressed this Christmas. Our government is really broken -- almost beyond repair. However, Donald Trump is still looking out for our best interest. He challenged the stupidity of this porkulus bill and said, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interest while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. …I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.”

We always have to keep in mind that this is a season for hope and joy. Those of us who have been given so much can and should help those less fortunate. Bill Murray in “Scrooged,” said, “It’s Christmas Eve! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer. We smile a little easier. We cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be. It’s a miracle.” God Bless you, Donald Trump, and Merry Christmas to each and every one of you!

Image credit: Pixabay public domain