Republicans and Democrats come together to rob American taxpayers

Late Monday night, in a huge, secretive rush, Congress passed a combined virus relief and omnibus spending bill that’s almost 6,000 pages long and, in less than a year, will spend $2.3 trillion that does not exist.

The bill’s length alone is enough to justify a second American Revolution. It should have been a simple bill: Checks for Americans in need (with provisions to prevent the French Laundry and its ilk from ever receiving another penny of taxpayer money) and basic funding for basic government. I’m thinking maybe 100 pages, max.

The length tells is that the bill is a long list of boondoggles that the monoparty corruptocrats in D.C. hope no one really notices. Although the bill wasn’t ready for the public to read until Monday afternoon, both houses of Congress passed it on and “up or down” vote within a few hours. The lone holdouts in the Senate were Marsha Blackburn (R. Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R. Tex.), Ron Johnson (R. Wis.), Mike Lee (R. Utah), Ron Paul (R. Ky.), and Rick Scott (R. Fl.).

Rand Paul gave a powerful speech, but his Senate colleagues want only to make nice with their new Democrat monoparty overlords. I urge you to listen because it spells out what Congress is doing to America:

What’s in this super-secret bill that Monoparty doesn’t want us to see? People are frantically trying to acquaint themselves with its contents but a few hours is not enough time to familiarize oneself with the details of a document more than 5,600 pages long. The broad outline is that $900 billion, or 39% of the $2.3 trillion, will go to Covid relief, with the remaining $1.4 trillion slated for funding the government through September 2021.

For Americans hurt by the Democrats’ (and some Republicans’) sustained attacks on the American economy, there will be a $600 stimulus check for people earning less than $75,000 per year or married couples earning less than $150,000. I may be speaking out of turn here, but I don’t think $600 will make a big difference to people in the upper brackets, while a larger check would make a huge difference to people in the lower brackets.

There’ll be an extra $600 for each dependent child under 18. People getting unemployment insurance will get a $300 per week extension. There’ll be $286 billion in loans rent and staff (money we’ve already seen went to rich, connected businesses, not small, hurting businesses). There’ll be $69 billion in testing and vaccine money.

Lastly, there’s $82 billion for colleges and schools. I strongly object. If there was one good thing about the Wuhan virus lockdowns, it was that they seemed to be destroying colleges and universities.

These institutions no longer educate; they indoctrinate. They are Ground Zero for every foul idea destroying America, including anti-Americanism, anti-constitutionalism, racial hatred, gender madness, and the insane monetary policy this bill reflects, which says that the government can indefinitely print money while simultaneously destroying America’s wealth. It’s an idea that only China, intent upon destroying America economically, could love.

As best as people can tell, that remaining $1.4 trillion is going to things such as a climate advisory program, $10 million taxpayer dollars for gender programs in Pakistan, an investigation into the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, horseracing integrity (including performance-enhancing drugs), funding for museum exhibits about women, $700 million for Sudan, $135 million for Burma, $85.5 million to Cambodia, $1.4 billion for Asia Reassurance, $130 million for Nepal, $193 million for cars for federal HIV/AIDS workers stationed abroad, funds to stop teenagers from drinking and hooking up, $40 million for the Kennedy Center (which already got $25 million but fired its employees anyway), hundreds of millions to Palestinians, and that’s just the smallest part of it.

This Twitchy thread spells out what the bill funds. I urge you to read it. Breitbart also covers the money that’s flowing out of America, even as Americans are broken by the Democrats’ (and some Republicans’) willingness to break the economy if it would mean destroying Trump.

Congress is truly evil because it refused to pass a straight Wuhan virus relief bill. What it did by combining relief (some of which should be stricken) with its disgusting boondoggles is trap Trump. If Trump vetoes the bill, the monoparty can blame Trump for withholding virus relief. This will be despite Pelosi admitting that she sat on virus relief for eight months waiting for Biden to win.

Words cannot describe the level of disgust I feel for the 91 senators and 359 House members who passed the bill. But you know what? It’s the American people who keep voting these corruptocrats and cowards into office.

I’ve had people write to me suggesting that American Thinker advocate for civil disobedience in the form of a refusal to pay federal taxes. It’s a lovely sounding idea, but when Americans agreed to have government withholding from their paychecks as a convenience, they handed a black check to these same elected mobsters in D.C.

What’s happening now is unsustainable. By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.

IMAGE: United States Congress by Bjoertved. CC BY-SA 3.0.