Remember when the left trumpeted secession?

Because they are devoted to a theology of self, the hypocrisy of the left is almost as consistent as clockwork.

The most recent case in point is the issue of secession in the United States of America. On Dec. 9, Rush Limbaugh’s “Official Program Observer, Mr. Snerdley” asked Mr. Limbaugh, “Are we ever gonna be able to win again?” In his reply, which he based on what he was reading from “a lot of bloggers,” Rush went into how he thought America was “trending toward secession.”

Almost immediately, the left went berserk and wrongly accused Rush of advocating for secession.

Geraldo Rivera said Limbaugh’s words were “reckless” and “irresponsible” and even implied that Limbaugh was guilty of “treason.”

Of course there was none of this hyperbole in November of 2016, when The New York Times—a mere two days after Trump’s election!—published an article that discussed secession talk out of California (“Calexit”) and Oregon in very favorable terms. One day after Trump’s election in 2016, NBC News also ran a piece on California and secession, with a similar sympathetic tone. Scan the internet in November and December of 2016 and you’ll find that these two leftist publications were far from alone when seriously and sympathetically discussing the secession of California.

In 2018, New York magazine’s website Intelligencer published a lengthy piece detailing what a divided United States might look like, complete with a map and numerous data from the “Blue Federation,” the “Red Federation,” and the “Neutral Federation.” In September of this year, The Nation did a long and fawning interview with leftist Richard Kreitner, a secession apologist.

In March of 2017, in a column entitled “Liberals’ New Separation Anxiety,” National Review’s Jim Geraghty noted that “Since Trump’s election, secession is all the rage on the left.” In the piece he pointed out that “Talk of state independence has cropped up in Vermont, Oregon, and Washington.”

And recent talk of secession isn’t limited to the Trump era. After George W. Bush beat John Kerry for the U.S. presidency in 2004, a headline in the Washington Times read “Blue states buzz over secession.”

The article declared:

One popular map circulating on the Internet shows the 19 blue states won by Sen. John Kerry — Washington, Oregon, California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Maryland and the Northeastern states — conjoined with Canada to form the “United States of Canada.” The 31 red states carried by Mr. Bush are depicted as a separate nation dubbed “Jesusland.” The idea isn’t just a joke; one top Democrat says…

Thus, as we see again, what’s good for the left can’t even be discussed by the right. This is the case because the modern left long ago seceded from the truth.



