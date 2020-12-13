Remember, there's no crying in liberty!

So – O.K., – we took a tumble on the mat. The Supreme Court knocked down our Texas lawsuit. Making matters worse – a real stab in the back -- all three Trump appointees declined to hear the case. Only Justices Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas “manned up.” It tells us a lot about what has happened to this nation. But it does not tell us the most important things about our national identity.

John Paul Jones did not say, “I have not yet begun to quit!!”

Patrick Henry did not say, “Give me liberty – or give me a mandatory vaccine and a monthly stipend.”

Thomas Jefferson did not say, “The Tree of Servitude must be watered from time-to-time with the tears of losers.”

Admiral Yamamoto did Not say, “I fear that we have awakened a sleeping child.”

We are Americans – and there’s no crying in liberty!!

We have seen the massive electoral fraud. These cheating Democrats have put on the full finesse. It’s a magic trick – a canard. They know they’re lying. We know they’re lying. They know that we know that they're lying. As retired three-star General Thomas McInerney has said - this is far worse than mere lying or fraud - it's treason.

However, half of the country believes the B.S. put out 24/7 by their propaganda outlets – which, sadly, now includes Fox News.

These are very tough times, yes – but fellow patriots – we honestly have not yet begun to fight. If you were never certain before that the media was filled with liars – just turn them on now. It’s a sight to see.

Look, we are in a tough spot – but we’ve been in many tough spots before.

The great philosopher, Soren Kierkegaard, wrote about “possibility” almost as if it were an unlimited element in existence.

We are the most creative nation the world has ever known, simply because we are so free. We must now employ that creativity – that possibility – towards finding the way to avoiding the trap of slavery. Make no mistake – that is exactly what socialism is: slavery. And that’s on its better days. If you’re not a dunce – and you know a little history – you then know that socialism can be far worse than slavery. Socialism can be fatal.

So, buck up, cowboys and cowgirls. Let’s show a little true grit… and remember – there’s no crying in liberty!!

George Witkowski is a retired investment company executive and American patriot.

Image credit: Kalki/Wikimedia Commons // public domain