Looking ahead to 2022

Don't look now, but we're going to start talking about 2022 pretty soon. It looks as though the GOP will have a good chance of picking up the House and hold on to the U.S. Senate. This is from David M. Drucker:

Senate Republicans' biggest advantage heading into 2022 is the rightward swing of Florida, where GOP Sen. Marco Rubio had been expected to face a tough challenge. Trump won Florida in 2016 and 2018, while Republican Sen. Rick Scott defeated an incumbent Democrat there in 2018. And this year, Republicans nabbed a pair of House seats. But the Democrats have challenges, too. First and foremost: President-elect [sic] Joe Biden. Historically, the party that holds the White House loses seats in a president's first midterm election. And, even in 2016 and 2018 and 2020, when Republicans were forced to navigate the twin political challenges of Trump and a perilous Senate map, they defended the majority even as many GOP candidates were significantly outraised by their Democratic opponents.

Here we go talking about money again. It's obvious that the Democrats got little money from the investment. Lots of money but few competitive district or state victories.

The GOP in Florida, and to a lesser extent in Texas, sure found a formula to win Hispanics. First, you support the police. Second, you support immigration but reject illegal immigration. Third, you wave the flag, because Hispanics understand what it means a lot more than people born and raised here.

We may have lost President Trump, but even if we have, we have a lot to look forward to.

