Rand Paul provides details about how government wastes your taxes

On Tuesday, Congress passed a grotesque spending bill that ostensibly provides for Americans suffering from the economic collapse Democrats and RINOs forced onto America and for funding the government before it shuts down. In fact, what it does is insult Americans with a pittance, make easy loans available for big businesses and favored leftist constituents, and send billions of dollars overseas, often for initiatives (such as border walls) that leftists refuse to fund at home. The bill’s timing was perfect for Rand Paul’s annual Festivus grievance Twitter thread detailing how badly your money was wasted in 2020.

The obscene spending bill that a bipartisan Congress passed in a mad rush on Tuesday night is already old news. President Trump has appropriately called the bill a “disgrace” and has called on Congress to send him a new bill that gives hurting Americans $2,000, instead of $600 (while illegal aliens get three times that amount). In addition, he calls out the fact that, even as the bill denies relief to Americans, it sends billions of dollars overseas, none of which will benefit Americans. Please watch and share the video. It’s exceptional:

Trump is absolutely right. As always, he thinks like an American, not like a morally corrupt monoparty politician.

Sen. Rand Paul (R. Ky.) is another American, rather than a morally corrupt monoparty politician. On Wednesday, he released his annual Twitter thread about the past year’s government spending binge. In it, he points out that this execrable spending bill is typical.

As you read the thread, let me emphasize again your role in all. It’s a misnomer to call either the current bill or last year’s spending frenzy either “funding the government” or “government spending.”

The government is not spending a penny of its own money, either on itself or on you. Instead, this whole abusive, wasteful bill is about spending your money. After all, the American government does not create wealth. Every penny it spends comes from you. The government is able to take your money from you because your elected representatives are presumably acting for you when they pass these spending bills and because the government has police power at its back.

Here’s another thought before getting to the list: One of the foul things the left did was to take Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and his promises to put America first, and claim that those are coded language for white supremacy. Hitler would have approved of this “Big Lie.” You have only to see Trump standing up against spending bills such as this monstrosity, to understand that his slogan and promises mean using American taxpayer money to benefit Americans of all races, colors, creeds, and sexes, rather than sending money overseas in expiation of ancient or imaginary sins.

And one more thing before I get to Sen. Paul’s tweet thread: If you haven’t seen it already, here is his viral speech about the grotesque spending bill:

With that in mind, here’s Sen. Rand Paul letting you see just some of the things the government did with your money:

Take Congress...PLEASE! They have really outdone themselves this year with the massive special interest giveaway disguised as a relief bill. It is a disgrace in both the level of spending and the process they used to try to sneak it through. But this week’s pork-a-thon isn’t new. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

The average taxpayer pays around $10,000 in taxes. That means they set the taxes of 5,471,368 people on fire this year. And that’s just want we could document in one little report, and doesn’t come close to counting the unconstitutional things Congress spends on. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

It would have built TWO entire border walls with Mexico... — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Speaking of Treasury, I see Joe Biden says he intends to nominate Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve to run the treasury. Talk about letting the fox in the henhouse. AUDIT THE FED! AUDIT THE TREASURY! AUDIT YELLEN AND BIDEN!! AUDIT EVERYTHING! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

So this year, while the petty tyrants in many of our states closed the schools (against all science), Congress said oh, we can do better than that. So they spent $25 MILLION to teach English to rural, unemployed Romanians. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

They spent $1.5m to get Eastern Mediterranean kids to stop smoking hookah. Then they said hey, let’s go all out, and snuck a bunch of new rules about shipping vape products in the omnibus bill this week. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

What’s next, government funding to get people to post more about their CrossFit and Keto programs? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Your betters have spent a lot of this year reminding you the rules don’t apply to them. French Laundry dinners. Traveling for holidays while promoting restrictions for you, the stories seem to come up all the time — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Speaking of what they petty tyrants do for themselves, I would like to congratulate Governor Whitmer of Michigan on her new role as Head of Hogwarts. pic.twitter.com/yiRMF7yFda — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

We could sit here all day and talk about petty tyrants both thinking they should run your life, and then thinking the rules don’t apply to them. No one in government who shut down a business lost a paycheck. Think about that. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

These are also the same type of people who have been telling you for YEARS to sneeze and cough into your elbow, then during Covid, told you to tap elbows instead of shaking hands. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

One of the things both the waste and the actions of petty tyrants should show us — DO NOT BLINDLY TRUST those in power. Think for yourselves. Protect your freedom. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

I have met with him, golfed with him, and been on Air Force One. I’ve had meals with him (he orders). Everyone asks me how well he listens to me, and I tell them I hope so, but its not clear because I’m not sure I’ve gotten a word in yet. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

He gave some excellent examples of waste we need to stop. I’ve got a few more for you before I sign off today... — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

The National Institutes of Health is spending five years and $1,039,544.00 to try to help people get over their fears of going to the dentist. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/dVi9Ormo63 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

U.S. Agency for International Development is spending $10,000,000.00 and 5 years to attempt to improve Zimbabwe’s political process. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/tQycTbrQT9 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

But now that we have that all aired, let’s take some time to celebrate the real holidays. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families. Enjoy a little break if you can, and let’s all pray for a better 2021. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

IMAGE: Rand Paul speaking in the Senate. Rumble screengrab.