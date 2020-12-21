Parents want different choices in education

Over the last few months, I've heard more and more frustration with public education. It started a few years ago with the bathroom debate. It has now exploded with school closings because of COVID.

No matter what, parents want choices and public education can't give it to them, as we see in this article by J.D. Tucille:

Insisting that "the push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny," the Chicago Teachers Union is fighting plans to return children to the city's public school classrooms. Not only is the union seeking an injunction to keep kids at home, but it says "all options are going to be on the table" -- an implied threat of a strike in an already chaotic year -- if it's not happy with the school board's decision. Amidst a multitude of such battles across the country, it's no wonder that families weary of being held hostage to other people's decisions are abandoning government schools to enroll their kids in private institutions or to teach them at home. That shift is likely to permanently transform education in the United States in a way that lets children experience diverse approaches and viewpoints.

Yes, reality has finally caught up with public education. In a generation, we've gone from public schools that taught you to love the flag and country to teachers' union more in tune with the left wing of the Democrat Party. To matters worse, the quality of education has declined and inner city schools are first-rate disasters with fewer kids learning to read and write.

It's sad that it took a pandemic to do it but big changes are coming to public education.

