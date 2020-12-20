Georgia's Senate candidates campaign with Farrakhan's man in Atlanta

When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Which brings us to Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the two Georgia Senate candidates who claim to be Democrat Party 'moderates' in a bid to win Georgia's Jan. 5 runoff and effectively control the U.S. Senate.

Here's who they're campaigning with now:

That 'Marion' character at the bottom, is Nation of Islam chief Louis Farrakhan's man in Atlanta, according to a report by Townhall's Bronson Stocking.

Fox News reports the two Democratic candidates will participate in a forum with fellow panelists Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP. and Dr. David E. Marion, chairman of the Howard University’s National Pan-Hellenic Council of Presidents. Dr. Marion initiated controversial pastor Louis Farrakhan into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity by awarding Farrakhan with an honorary membership, according to the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam, Final Call. "Thank you to my brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for presenting me with an Honorary Membership," Farrakhan wrote in a tweet. "As long as we live, let’s strive for those fundamental principles that make an Omega Man a man after God."

It's as repugnant as it is disgusting. Farrakhan, in fact, is the foremost promoter of anti-Semitism in the U.S., a man who called Hitler 'a great man,' and Jewish people 'termites,' refusing in all cases to back down.

That his little catspaw in Atlanta is is campaigning around with this pair shows the extent to which they will go to get elected to that high office. Farrakhan represents political muscle in some quarters, and in exchange for muscle, he expects loyalty.

It also represents the uncomfortable fact that it's possible they hold these views themselves. Farrakhan hates Jews and has found a comfortable home in the most important missions of the Democrat Party, which this time is in getting this pair elected. After that, he scurries back under the rock he crawled out from.

Warnock, whose crazed leftist extremism from the liberation-theology side of the Protestant clergy, is already well known for his extremism amd probably should be no surprise.

But Ossoff, who went along with Warnock, is something else, given his claims to being some kind of moderate. He's a pencil-necked whitePajama Boy-style candidate who's desperate to win both the Georgia suburbs as well as the Black vote in his Senate race, and on the Democrat side, has a lot of crazies. Farrakhan is right there in the midst of this set.

It shows the extent to which the notorious anti-Semite has sunk the hooks in, always a major presence in the Democrat Party.

The last time Calypso Louie, as Rush Limbaugh calls him, turned up in the news, it was at Aretha Franklin's 2018 funeral, seated next to Bill Clinton in the front row, an uncomfortable fact to report, which at least thtee news agencies -- ABC, MSNBC, and Variety magazine cropped out to prevent the public from seeing it. The press, covering up the more unsavory aspects of this power elements within the Democrat Party, is just as bad in this case as it has been on the matter of Hunter Bidens laptop.

Now the baleful Farrakhan influence is back, eager to show its power at the center of the Democrat Party.

This isn't the doing of moderates, this is the alliance of rabid anti-Semites. Ossoff and Warnoff are revealing themselves for the extremist personalities they are, and it's quite possible that when word gets out, they will be politically goners.

Atlanta's voters should let neither of them anywhere near the Senate.

Image credit: Twitter video screen shot