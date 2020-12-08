Only winning matters to a dishonest media

Can anyone imagine the amount of media coverage if there was a tape of Republican poll workers who counted supposed votes after they kicked Democrats and the media out ?

Yet, when Democrats do exactly that, as happened in Georgia, the media are completely silent as they debunk any questions about election fraud.

Georgia Gov. Kemp Calls For Signature Audit Following CCTV Footage Of Late-Night Ballot Malarkey Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) has called for a signature audit of the 2020 election after CCTV footage from election night appears to show several Atlanta poll workers engaged in late-night ballot fraud. Kemp's comments come hours after a Thursday morning bombshell, in which an attorney working with the Trump campaign presented CCTV footage of Georgia poll workers waiting for observers and news outlets to leave State Farm Arena in Atlanta after calling an end to counting for the night, before pulling out several large suitcases containing ballots from under a table.

When will Joe Biden's campaign workers, posing as journalists, care about evidence of election fraud throughout the U.S. instead of try to rush the conclusion? The answer is 'never' because winning is all that matters to them.

Why did several states stop counting when Trump was way ahead? The media certainly don’t care.

Why did election officials in several states violate election laws in their states as they changed the rules to reduce transparency? The answer is clearly that they didn’t care about election integrity. They only cared about Biden winning and they knew the pretend-journalists who were also campaigning for Biden wouldn’t care, so cheating, laws, and fraud wouldn’t matter, either.

When will pretend-journalists and other Democrats tell the truth that photo IDs are extremely important for election integrity and are not racist, nor do they suppress votes? The answer is 'never' because they have never cared about election integrity, they only care about winning.

The media and other Democrats always claim that whistleblowers are extremely important and honest, yet when hundreds from throughout the country heroically come forward and point out massive cases of fraud, they are essentially silent at best. Instead, they repeat the mantra that Trump is lying and ranting about election fraud. It is clear that the only whistleblowers that matter are ones who say bad things about people they oppose. They treat women in exactly the same way. Women who were abused by the Clintons or Biden were disposable.

When will the media and other Democrats stop playing the race card in elections? The answer is 'never' because only winning matters, not the truth.

When will the media tell the truth about the massive fraud and corruption in 2016 and beyond, and their willing participation, as they sought to take out Trump and associates with known lies and as they protected the corrupt, career criminal Hillary from prosecution? The answer is 'never' because the truth doesn’t matter, only power for Democrats.

When will the media do their job and report on the massive corruption and kickbacks of the Biden family? The answer is 'never' because they don’t care about corrupt Democrats, but they are willing to create fictional corruption to bury Trump and those who surround him.

The media and other Democrats say they are the party of science, but they clearly aren’t or the kids would have always been in school. They trashed Trump and Scott Atlas as anti-science for telling the truth that kids were in very little danger while in school and genuflect to Dr. Anthony Fauci who, along with other Democrats, have kept them out. The reason they are out is that Democrats care more about their powerful special interests than the children, science or the truth.

When will the media and Democrats tell the truth that the climate is and has always been cyclical and there is zero correlation between temperatures, sea levels, storm activity and human activity and oil consumption? The answer is 'never' because the truth and science don’t matter, only power over the people by the politicians and bureaucrats.

When will the media do honest polls instead of push polls pushing an agenda and seeking to suppress votes of people they disagree with.

Summary: Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, and other Democrats do not care about election integrity, the truth, unity, science, kids, the poor, the middle class, minorities, women the LGBTQ community or anyone else. They only care about leftists winning and power to infect the country with a known virus. That virus is a government run by leftists to move the country rapidly backwards towards socialism.

The greatest existential threat to America’s survival as a great country and democracy is not COVID, nor Russian collusion, nor China, nor climate change and most certainly is not Trump legally challenging the results of an election. It is a complicit, compliant, sycophant, puppet media which supports Democrats no matter what they say or do. It is no wonder there is so little respect for people who believe they are smarter than the rest of us. They support the most narcissistic man I have ever seen. His name is Obama.

