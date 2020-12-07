No Hurrays for Hollywood intolerance

While many Hollywood celebrities proudly proclaim their tolerance for different ideas and their open mindedness for all, the reality is quite different.

And nothing exemplifies this better than their treatment of influential businessman, talented entrepreneur and now President of the United States, Donald J. Trump (R). Prior to his election and during the time he ran his real estate development and hotel business he also helped create and starred in The Apprentice, the long-running "Game-Show, Reality-TV" series that aired between 2004-2017. Therefore, Trump definitely deserves his star embedded in Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame.

Alas, many other celebrities don't agree. The star has been vandalized numerous times, not only by disgruntled tourists but also by other more famous individuals, as TMZ reports. For example, so called comedian George Lopez, classy as always, simulated urinating on it; James Otis, an heir to the Otis Elevator Company, publicly smashed it with a pitchfork. (Remember that the next time you ride in one of the company's elevators.) And since you asked, no, they weren't punished for these minor criminal actions; instead they were rewarded with Hollywood's equivalent of street credibility.

And so, to save money for repairs to the star and also to prevent being sued by people tripping over the damaged star, the Hollywood Historic Trust, which pays for the Walk's maintenance, placed a wooden plank over the star and then fenced it in. TMZ, which babbles about entertainers' and other famous peoples' deep thoughts and actions, characterized this move as

On the surface, it seems like someone is trying to protect the star from more vandalism. But, there's another way to look at this... it could be a symbol of Trump's policy separating children from their parents and caging them.

Uhm, no. In a later update they reluctantly were forced to admit "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce tells us the barricades were placed around the plywood to prevent a tripping hazard."

As Hollywood cartoon character George Simpson would say, "Duh!"

Image: Pkist