December 4, 2020

New questions about Pennsylvania's presidential count

By Maker S. Mark

There are serious questions about the Pennsylvania election others have documented.  My goal is to find additional items that need to be questioned.

I began performing an analysis of the Pennsylvania results from the JSON files being referenced to determine on an hourly basis if there were any timeframes with ballot "spikes."  Logic would seem to indicate that those might be timeframes that need investigation.  Before I could really dig into that analysis, I noticed some other items I could not explain.  I then set calculations to examine the vote totals by reported minutes.  And I found some items that I have to question publicly.

This is the first example.  We see the vote totals decreasing over the space of five minutes.  (Remember, this is the UTC time reported in the JSON files used by the MSM.)

Date Hr Min

Total Votes

Trump Votes

Biden Votes

11040213

1,111,586

390,167

712,527

11040214

877,724

352,845

517,857

11040216

888,907

360,896

520,900

11040217

781,428

239,117

535,278

11040218

1,288,475

385,254

872,298

What does this seem to indicate?  Of the first 1.1 million votes cast, 29.7% were removed from the total over the course of five minutes.  Maybe this is a data entry error.

In the JSON file, find the timestamp of 11/04/2020 02:13, and find the max reported vote total in that minute, and you will find 1,111,586 votes cast.  At this point, we see the reported percentages are Trump = 35.1% and Biden = 64.1%.  After the ballots are withdrawn, Biden's percentage moves from 64.1 % to 67.7%.  That is not a quantum leap, but if you look over the run rate leading up to that change, Trump was crushing it and decreasing Biden's early lead with every passing minute.  So any reset that resulted in an increase for Biden would seem to be detrimental to President Trump and stopping the momentum.  Well, one reset could easily be a result of human error.  Is it possible that another error of this magnitude could occur?  The short documented answer is yes, there is another error of a larger magnitude.

DateHourMin

Total Votes

Trump Votes

Biden Votes

11040221

1,325,632

413,597

880,220

11040222

739,443

268,418

463,631

11040223

779,178

281,283

490,103

11040224

796,833

292,438

495,630

11040225

805,891

298,986

498,847

11040227

826,032

313,892

503,880

11040229

847,907

327,292

511,288

11040230

848,033

327,341

511,364

11040231

872,558

337,680

525,280

11040232

902,116

355,434

535,857

11040233

902,152

355,448

535,878

11040234

949,266

392,047

545,828

11040235

949,342

392,078

545,872

11040236

961,574

401,938

548,097

11040237

982,386

417,514

553,083

11040238

994,006

425,435

556,555

11040239

1,012,346

440,371

558,815

At 11040221 UTC, the total vote count shrinks from 1.326 million to 739K, and that is a 44% reduction in the vote total.  This is a second significant vote reduction.

11040221

       1,325,632

11040222

           739,443

If we combine both vote reductions, we can see a total vote reduction of 916,347.  Think about that for a minute.  Out of the initial 2.4 million votes originally reported, within ten minutes, 916,347 were removed from the totals — i.e., 40.9%.  Why?  How?  These are legitimate questions that need to be addressed.

I am not alleging fraud.  I have questions about the vote total reporting that I believe should be examined by all parties to understand the final vote.  How could there be two errors of this magnitude?  How could 44% of the votes counted in the early hours of counting be removed from the total?

From these links, I can only pull and analyze the presidential race totals.  Were other races impacted by this reduction?  I honestly do not know.  But it would be an important data point for understanding what these reported data mean.  Why were these votes removed?  Was there an error with the data load?  Are all Americans and, in particular, all Pennsylvanians entitled to an explanation?  I think yes.

Looking into this has caused me serious questions about Pennsylvania that I think all Americans should be concerned about.  Please help spread the questions to the appropriate officials to request an explanation.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is an active manager with 30 years experience in asking questions and solving problems in business I.T. and operations.

