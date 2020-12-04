New questions about Pennsylvania's presidential count

There are serious questions about the Pennsylvania election others have documented. My goal is to find additional items that need to be questioned.

I began performing an analysis of the Pennsylvania results from the JSON files being referenced to determine on an hourly basis if there were any timeframes with ballot "spikes." Logic would seem to indicate that those might be timeframes that need investigation. Before I could really dig into that analysis, I noticed some other items I could not explain. I then set calculations to examine the vote totals by reported minutes. And I found some items that I have to question publicly.

This is the first example. We see the vote totals decreasing over the space of five minutes. (Remember, this is the UTC time reported in the JSON files used by the MSM.)

Date Hr Min Total Votes Trump Votes Biden Votes 11040213 1,111,586 390,167 712,527 11040214 877,724 352,845 517,857 11040216 888,907 360,896 520,900 11040217 781,428 239,117 535,278 11040218 1,288,475 385,254 872,298

What does this seem to indicate? Of the first 1.1 million votes cast, 29.7% were removed from the total over the course of five minutes. Maybe this is a data entry error.

In the JSON file, find the timestamp of 11/04/2020 02:13, and find the max reported vote total in that minute, and you will find 1,111,586 votes cast. At this point, we see the reported percentages are Trump = 35.1% and Biden = 64.1%. After the ballots are withdrawn, Biden's percentage moves from 64.1 % to 67.7%. That is not a quantum leap, but if you look over the run rate leading up to that change, Trump was crushing it and decreasing Biden's early lead with every passing minute. So any reset that resulted in an increase for Biden would seem to be detrimental to President Trump and stopping the momentum. Well, one reset could easily be a result of human error. Is it possible that another error of this magnitude could occur? The short documented answer is yes, there is another error of a larger magnitude.

DateHourMin Total Votes Trump Votes Biden Votes 11040221 1,325,632 413,597 880,220 11040222 739,443 268,418 463,631 11040223 779,178 281,283 490,103 11040224 796,833 292,438 495,630 11040225 805,891 298,986 498,847 11040227 826,032 313,892 503,880 11040229 847,907 327,292 511,288 11040230 848,033 327,341 511,364 11040231 872,558 337,680 525,280 11040232 902,116 355,434 535,857 11040233 902,152 355,448 535,878 11040234 949,266 392,047 545,828 11040235 949,342 392,078 545,872 11040236 961,574 401,938 548,097 11040237 982,386 417,514 553,083 11040238 994,006 425,435 556,555 11040239 1,012,346 440,371 558,815

At 11040221 UTC, the total vote count shrinks from 1.326 million to 739K, and that is a 44% reduction in the vote total. This is a second significant vote reduction.

11040221 1,325,632 11040222 739,443

If we combine both vote reductions, we can see a total vote reduction of 916,347. Think about that for a minute. Out of the initial 2.4 million votes originally reported, within ten minutes, 916,347 were removed from the totals — i.e., 40.9%. Why? How? These are legitimate questions that need to be addressed.

I am not alleging fraud. I have questions about the vote total reporting that I believe should be examined by all parties to understand the final vote. How could there be two errors of this magnitude? How could 44% of the votes counted in the early hours of counting be removed from the total?

From these links, I can only pull and analyze the presidential race totals. Were other races impacted by this reduction? I honestly do not know. But it would be an important data point for understanding what these reported data mean. Why were these votes removed? Was there an error with the data load? Are all Americans and, in particular, all Pennsylvanians entitled to an explanation? I think yes.

Looking into this has caused me serious questions about Pennsylvania that I think all Americans should be concerned about. Please help spread the questions to the appropriate officials to request an explanation.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is an active manager with 30 years experience in asking questions and solving problems in business I.T. and operations.